ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass Dining Services Awarded $319,000 Grant from Henry P. Kendall Foundation to Support Introduction of Maine Kelp Into Dining Program

umass.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst Dining Services has been awarded $319,000 by the Henry P. Kendall Foundation for its “Strategies to Onboard Kelp into College Dining Programs” project. Between 2013-20, the Kendall Foundation’s generous gift of $1,395,000 supported UMass Dining’s commitment to local, healthy and sustainable sourcing. As an example,...

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Maine Partners launch Maine Farm to School Institute with support from National Institute of Food and Agriculture Service Learning Grant

GARDINER — A new Maine Farm to School Institute for rural middle and high schools will focus on sourcing local food and cultivating student leadership in food and agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agricultureawarded University of Maine School of Food and Agriculture and Maine...
GARDINER, ME
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay’s dining program recognized with the National Association of Auxiliary Services (NACAS)

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s University Dining program has been recognized with the National Association of Auxiliary Services (NACAS) Innovative Achievement in Auxiliary Services award for its on-campus delivery program. The on-campus delivery program was developed to meet the needs of our students during the COVID-19 pandemic. University Dining was challenged to deliver their services differently and meet the students where they were.
GREEN BAY, WI
umass.edu

Applications for Spring 2022 Foundations of Supervision Program Now Open

Applications are being accepted now through Jan. 5 for the Foundations of Supervision Program. The Spring 2022 program will be held virtually and the dates of sessions are Wednesday, Jan. 26, Thursday, Jan. 27, Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, March 2. The program is designed for UMass supervisors with less...
COLLEGES
umass.edu

UMass ADVANCE Team Seeking Nominations for Faculty Peer Mentor Awards

The UMass ADVANCE team invites nominations for the 2022 ADVANCE Faculty Peer Mentoring Awards. One award per college (including the libraries) is planned, in order to recognize the critically important work faculty members perform in mentoring and supporting their colleagues’ professional development and success. Awardees will receive $250, be profiled...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community Foundation awards $56K in grants to area programs

CARTERET COUNTY — The board of advisers of the Carteret Community Foundation recently announced $56,572 in local grant awards from its community grant making fund, Pearl’s Pantry Fund, J.O. & Ruth Barbour Elementary Fund and the J.O. & Ruth Barbour Wildlife Habitat Conservation Fund. Debbi Harvell, board president, thanked the...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
hotelbusiness.com

AHLA Foundation awarded $1M Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Grant

The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) has secured a $1-million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to attract, prepare and retain opportunity youth for careers in the hospitality industry. This two-year grant allows the AHLA Foundation to expand its Empowering Youth development programming to Los Angeles and...
CHARITIES
Providence Business News

KMS Solutions, LLC awarded $86.1 million Support Services contract supporting Program Executive Office (PEO) Submarines “Team Submarine” In Service Programs

Middletown, RI – On September 9, 2021, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $86.1 million, five-year contract to provide Engineering Support Services to PEO Submarine (TEAM Submarine) supporting In Service Attack Submarines (PMS 392), In Service Ballistic and Guided Missile Submarines (PMS 396), Advanced Undersea Systems (PMS 394), Submarine Special Mission Systems (PMS 390) and Submarine & Deep Submergence Systems Safety Program (SEA07Q). Services under contract include program management, financial and business management, technical and engineering management, and integrated logistics support services in support of Team Submarine Program Offices.
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

KeyBank, First Niagara Foundation awards grant to Memorial

KeyBank, in partnership with First Niagara Foundation, has awarded a $40,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for its cooling tower capital investment to protect women’s health services project. The funds will be used to replace the cooling tower that is currently serving Memorial’s Mary C. Dyster Women’s Pavilion....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Restaurants#Kelp#Infrastructure#Umass Dining Services#The Kendall Foundation#Umass Dining#The Real Food Challenge#Auxiliary Enterprises
lehigh.edu

Henry Luce Foundation Grant Supports Research Opportunities for Women in STEM

Undergraduate research opportunities for women engineering students at Lehigh will expand next year, thanks to a new $204,000 grant from the Clare Boothe Luce Program for Women in STEM. The money will be matched by an additional $113,000 from the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science and used...
COLLEGES
umass.edu

UMass Black Presence Initiative Features Special Website Unveiled This Week

Chancellor Kumble Subbswamy this week provided a progress report to the campus community on the UMass Black Presence Initiative, including the announcement of a special website dedicated to the project. The chancellor noted that in fall 2019, to honor and celebrate the historic contributions of UMass Amherst’s Black faculty, students,...
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass Librarian Erin Jerome Receives the 2021 LPC Award for Exemplary Service

The UMass Amherst Libraries congratulate Erin Jerome, open access and institutional repository librarian, on receiving the 2021 Library Publishing Coalition (LPC) Award for Exemplary Service. The Award recognizes substantial contributions by an LPC community member to advancing the mission, vision, and values of the Library Publishing Coalition. The full announcement...
AMHERST, MA
Longview News-Journal

National Diabetes Prevention Program Customer Service Center Introduction and Demonstration

This webinar is an introduction to the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) Customer Service Center (CSC). We are going to introduce the purpose of the CSC, highlight key features and functions, and provide a brief demonstration, including how to access its online resources. You should leave this presentation with an understanding of what the National DPP Customer Service Center is, how it benefits your organization, and how to start using it today.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
phoenixcollege.edu

$75,000 APS Foundation grant supports STEM outreach programs at local community colleges

The Arizona Public Service Foundation awarded a $75,000 grant to the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Estrella Mountain Community College, Mesa Community College, and Phoenix College. The largest portion of the grant, $35,000, benefits STEM-focused, mentored, work-based experiences for underrepresented STEM students at Phoenix College; $17,200 supports the annual Girls Get It! conference sponsored by Mesa Community College, and $22,800 supports the Hermanas program at Estrella Mountain Community College and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bangor Daily News

Lake George Regional Park receives $15,000 grant from Maine Community Foundation

Lake George Regional Park in Canaan and Skowhegan has been awarded $15,000 through the Conservation For All 2021 Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to repair and improve water drainage for a nature-friendly, nautical-themed playground. The playground, designed to encourage both imagination and healthy activity for preschool-age children, is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022, depending on future funding.
CANAAN, ME
Chattanooga Daily News

The Hamilton County Schools Foundation was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Lillian L. Colby Charitable Foundation to support the Care Closet program

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, the mission of the Hamilton County Schools Foundation is to support educational opportunities and excellence for all students through the effective mobilization of resources, relationships, and innovation. Officials say that one of the HCS Foundation’s strategic initiatives is accelerating student achievement. The Care...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Bay Net

Calvert County School Foundation Awards Educator Grants

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce the 2022 recipients of the Calvert County School Foundation grants that foster creative approaches to education. Bonnie Barrett, President, Board of Directors for the Foundation, stated “We are very excited about this year’s recipients, we look forward to seeing the lasting impact in each school.”
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
umass.edu

ADVANCE Seed Grant Awards 2021-22

The UMass ADVANCE program is pleased to announce that three research teams are recipients of ADVANCE Collaborative Research Seed Grant awards for 2021-22. These competitive grants aim to foster the development of innovative and equitable collaborative research projects among faculty. Recognizing longstanding gender gaps in the academy, the National Science Foundation (NSF) funds universities to build institutional transformation programs in order to advance gender equity for faculty in science and engineering. Through the power of collaboration, UMass ADVANCE cultivates faculty equity and inclusion—especially for women and minorities in science and engineering. Three winning teams demonstrated innovative research and well thought-out and equitable collaborations.
EDUCATION
umass.edu

Student Researchers Examine Campus Carbon Mitigation Plan

A new report by UMass Amherst researchers addresses how to implement a sustainability action plan on the campus. The report examines how campus stakeholders, including students, faculty and staff, understand efforts to redesign the UMass campus environment and infrastructure systems to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability. It also addresses what these stakeholders see as desirable and undesirable paths to campus decarbonization.
AMHERST, MA
Tufts Daily

Tufts Dining reintroduces reusable takeout container program, pauses Dining2GO

Tufts Dining reimplemented its reusable takeout container program on Nov. 1 that had first been launched in 2019 in the Carmichael and Dewick-MacPhie dining centers , and stopped Dining2GO due to low participation. Both programs serve as ways for students to eat outside of the dining halls while also reducing food waste, Patti Klos, director of Dining and Business Services, said.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy