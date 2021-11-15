UMass Dining Services Awarded $319,000 Grant from Henry P. Kendall Foundation to Support Introduction of Maine Kelp Into Dining Program

This webinar is an introduction to the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) Customer Service Center (CSC). We are going to introduce the purpose of the CSC, highlight key features and functions, and provide a brief demonstration, including how to access its online resources. You should leave this presentation with an understanding of what the National DPP Customer Service Center is, how it benefits your organization, and how to start using it today.

