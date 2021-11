Fifty years ago this week, a new record arrived in shops called Nursery Cryme by the largely unknown British band Genesis. The cover showed a Victorian-era schoolgirl wielding a croquet mallet in a vast field full of disembodied heads. The songs inside were just as bizarre, including “The Fountain of Salmacis” and “The Return of the Giant Hogweed.” The former is a detailed telling of the ancient Greek myth of Hermaphroditus, while the latter is about an obscure, venomous plant that wreaks havoc in England when brought over from Russia. Both songs are over eight minutes long, and it’s hard to imagine anyone writing them that didn’t recently graduate from an elite British boarding school.

