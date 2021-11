(Indianapolis Recorder)—We are failing our children. Those were the words that came to mind after reading two articles in recent weeks detailing abuse of power and trust with regard to our children and the criminal justice system. We love to spout platitudes such as “children are our greatest asset,” and “children are our future” all the while treating children, specifically Black and brown children as well as poor children, like criminals almost at birth.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO