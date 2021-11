Due to the high demand for CMS boys basketball we made some changes to the schedule and tryouts. For Winter 2021-2022, there will be four CMS boys basketball teams:. 15 players will make the 8th grade competitive team. If a player attends tryouts and does not make the team, he will have the option to practice with the 8th grade competitive team as the practice squad and will be refunded the difference in registration price. If an 8th grade boy prefers to be on the practice squad, he doesn’t have to try out.

