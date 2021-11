It's here, it's out, and it's everywhere: Taylor Swift's latest music release which includes a total of 2 hours and 10 minutes of "classic" Taylor. What's all of the hype about? Consider the "vault" broken in to--Swift fans are going absolutely nuts. In an effort to take back ownership of some of her earlier works, Swift has re-released the 2012 album "Red" and it's being called "Taylor's Version". Fans everywhere have a lot to say about the album but we were curious to know what "Swifties" right here in the Treasure Valley had to say about it all.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO