CASS CITY — Can pheasant habitat be too good for the hunters? Not for the birds, but for the guys who are chasing them?. We were debating the question at lunch break on opening day up here in the Thumb. We flushed a big bunch of birds — Tom Lounsbury, the host of this annual event and the official flush counter, said he lost track there were so many — but we only killed three. And we didn’t miss all that many.

CASS CITY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO