Income Tax

Tax Relief Advocates helps flip the script on tax season

KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Tax Relief Advocates...

ktla.com

Morganton News Herald

More Americans Will Qualify for This Extra $2,000 Tax Credit in 2022: Do You?

If you're aiming to save more money on your taxes, a Saver's Credit might do the trick. Formerly known as the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit, this tax break can knock off up to $1,000 ($2,000 if married) on your tax bill. It's a generous IRS incentive designed to encourage more people to stash money away for retirement.
Kiplinger

5 Year-End Moves to Help Retirees Trim Their Tax Bill

Just because you already filed your tax return doesn't mean you're done with taxes for the year. Smart taxpayers think about how to reduce their tax bill all year long. The end of the year is a particularly good time to cut next year's tax bill to the bone. Here are a few moves retirees and people nearing retirement should consider before 2022 arrives.
realtytimes.com

Getting Up to Date with Crucial Changes to CA Property Tax Relief

It‘s crucial that CA homeowners know which real property and personal property items are still protected from expensive property tax reassessment as we head into 2022 with new tax relief exemptions, or exclusions – and which are not protected from property reassessment, despite wide coverage afforded by Proposition 13 property tax relief in 2021.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Preparing for the upcoming tax season

Farmers have a lot on their minds right now as harvest lingers and plans are being made for the 2022 crop year. Plus in the middle of it all comes tax season. In this Managing for Profit Beth Swanson, a farm tax advisor with K-Coe Isom, goes over tax items farmers should look at now well as tips to help farmers manage potential challenges specific to this year – including estate tax uncertainty and machinery shortages.
howellcountynews.com

Annual Tax Collection Season Begins

Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen said that the annual tax collection season is set to begin as the ounty is mailing out nearly 37,500 tax bills this week. Von Allmen said for the tax year of 2021, the collector’s office is charged with the responsibility to collect 23.6 million dollars for the various political subdivisions in Howell County. He added, the majority (18.1 million dollars) will be distributed to the 10 local school districts serving the county.
cachevalleydaily.com

COMMENTARY: Property Tax Relief for Seniors

In talking with many of you, there is significant concern about the burden of ever-increasing property taxes, especially among the elderly. Many seniors are on fixed incomes, and property tax increases due to rising home values as the county’s population grows have created a financial hardship for them. Some of...
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

IRS Gives Guidance on Timing of PPP Loan Relief, as Well as Other Issues Related to Tax Exempt COVID Relief Programs

The IRS finally addressed the options for the timing of PPP forgiveness for tax purposes in Revenue Procedure 2021-48[1] as well as issuing two related procedures at the same time dealing with related issues. This includes a very limited time period when an affected BBB partnership can file an amended income tax return in lieu of filing the otherwise required Administrative Adjustment Request.
SmartAsset

Tax Lien Investing vs. Tax Deed Investing

Investing in tax liens and tax deeds can be profitable for investors who are interested in diversifying with real estate. Both represent a form of debt that’s tied to unpaid property taxes. Though the two are often grouped together, there … Continue reading → The post Tax Lien Investing vs. Tax Deed Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
mckinneyonline.com

Navigation Legislation (Section 139, PTE, & Child Tax Credit)

There have been quite a few changes to tax laws and legislation over the past two years, and in order to help you stay up-to-date, we’re focusing this episode on a few important changes and highlighting the most recent ones that can impact you and your business. More specifically, we want to give you some high-level information on Section 139, PTE (Pass-Through Entity tax), and the child tax credit. We are speaking today with Katina Peters, Partner at PJS & Co. CPAs, and getting her valuable insights on these important legislative changes. Because these changes will impact everyone differently, we highly suggest speaking with your advisors to fully understand the full effects. If you'd like to listen to the full episode, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or listen here on our website.
SmartAsset

2021 Trust Tax Rates and Exemptions

Trusts pay taxes. A trust is a legal entity that holds money and assets for future distribution or management. For example, you might create a trust for your children’s college education, putting money into it which they can withdraw when they … Continue reading → The post 2021 Trust Tax Rates and Exemptions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
moneyandmarkets.com

2 More Tax Tips: Keep Your Funds Out of the Taxman’s Hands

The taxman is like the grim reaper. He’s coming for you. And eventually, he’ll get you. It’s inevitable. As Benjamin Franklin put it, the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. But the longer we can kick each of those cans down the road, the better. So, here...
AL.com

Stimulus update: 36 million families will start receiving payments today; important deadline

Millions of American families will be receiving child tax credit payments this week. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the fifth batch of advance monthly payments, worth about $15 billion, will reach about 36 million families across the country. The majority of the payments are being made via direct deposit on Nov. 15 with the rest coming via paper checks, a process that could take several weeks.
New Britain Herald

CHRIS POWELL: What property tax relief? And gasoline overtakes TCI

Governor Lamont remarked last week that he is thinking about property tax relief, apparently in the context of his campaign for re-election next year. Of course for decades the whole state has been thinking about property tax relief and many politicians have been prattling about it, so where is it?
