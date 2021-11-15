Tax Relief Advocates helps flip the script on tax season

There have been quite a few changes to tax laws and legislation over the past two years, and in order to help you stay up-to-date, we’re focusing this episode on a few important changes and highlighting the most recent ones that can impact you and your business. More specifically, we want to give you some high-level information on Section 139, PTE (Pass-Through Entity tax), and the child tax credit. We are speaking today with Katina Peters, Partner at PJS & Co. CPAs, and getting her valuable insights on these important legislative changes. Because these changes will impact everyone differently, we highly suggest speaking with your advisors to fully understand the full effects. If you'd like to listen to the full episode, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or listen here on our website.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO