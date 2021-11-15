ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in Q1 - Bloomberg

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp AG is considering listing its hydrogen business in an initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2022,...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Bloomberg Media And Infosys Collaboration Powers New ‘Bloomberg Digital Economy Index’ Creating Unique Data and AI-driven Content For Business Leaders

Collaboration delivers insight about the future of technology and the demand for digital skills to Bloomberg’s platforms. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Bloomberg Media, a leader in global business news, announced a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index. Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media’s digital platforms and Bloomberg TV. The Index will launch in 2022.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Thyssenkrupp Plans More Listings as Turnaround Benefits Seen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp mapped out plans to break off further parts of its sprawling empire on Thursday, continuing a major overhaul that has put the conglomerate on a more stable financial footing after years of losses and leadership crises. "We've left no stone unturned in our business to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Hydrogen#Italy#Reuters#Bloomberg#Uhde Clorine Engineers#Tkuce
kitco.com

Sibanye-Stillwater presents new offer to unions in gold wage negotiations

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday said it made a new settlement offer in negotiations over wages at its South African gold operations. If accepted by the four gold mining unions, which are negotiating as a united block for the first time, the offer will increase the company's wage bill at its gold operations by 1.4 billion rand ($89.55 million) by July 1 2023, Sibanye said.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Rio Tinto becomes sole owner of Diavik diamond mine in Canada

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, a transaction has been completed for Rio Tinto’s acquisition of the 40 per...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
kitco.com

UPDATE 2-Lithium Americas beats CATL to buy Millennial for $400 million

(Adds CATL statement) By Ernest Scheyder Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp is buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium Corp for $400 million in stock and cash, eclipsing an offer from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as demand for the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal surges worldwide. The deal, announced on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadline expired for CATL to respond to the Lithium Americas offer for Millennial (Reuters)%20-%20Lithium%20Americas%20Corp,Technology%20Co%20Ltd%20(CATL). CATL is the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, but does not produce any lithium. Shares of Lithium Americas rose 3.5% on Wednesday, while shares of Millennial fell about 3%.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Mining projects will come if Colombia solves bottlenecks - vice minister

By Julia Symmes Cobb MEDELLIN, Colombia, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia will easily attract major mining investment by solving licensing and regulatory bottlenecks and dealing with security issues comprehensively, the vice minister of mines said on Wednesday. Colombia has long sought to tap its gold, copper and other mineral deposits, especially with the bleak outlook for coal. But potential investors regularly face licensing problems which delay projects or security issues which affect production. The government is working to speed permissioning to ensure exploration leads to successful production, Vice Minister of Mines Sandra Sandoval said on the sidelines of the Colombia Gold Symposium in Medellin. "The best way to promote investment is with concrete and demonstrative actions. If we are able to move today's projects ahead and be successful in consolidating their exploration processes and confirming we have the potential ... investment will come by itself." The country had previously not properly supported nascent exploration projects, she said. "For us it was exploitation, exploitation and we never did the work to identify who was in Colombia and carry out an accompaniment process so they can move ahead." Solving security issues requires a comprehensive approach, she said, including legalizing informal miners and cracking down on illegal supply chains. "Security forces go and get the exploitation, they burn the machinery, they take people to jail. ... But it's such a good business that someone else will come," she said. "We also need to control the profit, who processes it, the transport." China's Zijin Mining has said production at its $1 billion Buritica project is being seriously affected by illegal miners who sell gold to the Clan del Golfo crime gang. "With Zijin we are accompanying them, but with a comprehensive vision of the fight against illegal exploitation," Sandoval said. Some 40% of Colombia's gold output comes from subsistence miners, about 30% from major producers, and the rest from miners in the process of formalizing.
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

General Mills considers $3 billion sale of Progresso, Helper brands – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – General Mills Inc is considering the sale of its soup brand Progresso and ready-to-eat meals label Helper for $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The Cheerios cereal maker is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for the potential sale, which also...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

South Africa’s Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African telecom operator Telkom is considering strategic options for its IT business, including a partnership, it said on Tuesday after reporting a 30.4% jump in half-year profit. Telkom’s IT business, which offers enterprise solutions for companies, has been under pressure due to sluggish investments by firms...
WORLD
kitco.com

Tin producer Malaysia Smelting Corp looks to lift force majeure on Nov 30

(Adds details and background) By Pratima Desai LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world's third-largest tin producer, has told customers it is looking into the possibility of lifting a force majeure, during which its operations were suspended, on Nov. 30, according to a letter seen by Reuters. MSC declared force majeure in June because of coronavirus-related disruption to production. Companies sometimes declare a force majeure when circumstances beyond their control disrupt output. No one at MSC was immediately available for comment. The letter, dated Nov. 18, said that due to a recent drop in COVID cases, companies in the Malaysian states of Selangor and Penang were being allowed to "return to 100% workforce subject to employees' vaccination rates". "Please note than when MSC ceases its declaration of force majeure, MSC is planning to resume operations in an orderly manner," the letter said. "To avoid any overwhelming receipt of tin concentrates which may give rise to delays in treatment of materials...MSC would appreciate if you could provide your tentative delivery schedule of ore as soon as possible." MSC's operations since the coronavirus pandemic started have been impaired by restrictions on staffing numbers and by.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Neo plans to develop European hub for rare earth magnets in Estonia

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Neo Performance Materials announced plans on Wednesday to expand its rare earths operations in Estonia to produce super-strong magnets for electric vehicles (EVs), counting on European Union funding to make it viable. The EU wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets -...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China iron ore hits one-year low on weak demand concerns

* Spot iron ore stays at 18-month low By Enrico Dela Cruz Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore edged lower in range-bound trade on Friday, hitting its lowest in more than a year on worries that weak demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China, the world's biggest steel producer, will persist beyond 2021.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy