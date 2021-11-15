The Xbox Anniversary Celebration Stream Kicks Off in One Hour – Here’s Where to Watch

Today, during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, Xbox and 343 Industries revealed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available to play starting today, three weeks early from Halo Infinite’s release date. Over at Xbox Wire, Xbox said, “as a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today.” The official launch of the multiplayer also kicks off Season 1. All maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass is available for all players and progress will be carried over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8.

