Super Meat Boy Forever is finally coming to mobile next year in 2022! The original platformer video game, Super Meat Boy, was originally released way back in 2010 and became a classic in the platform genre of gaming which was in its early stages at the time. Super Meat Boy Forever was first announced in 2014 as a sequel for mobile platforms to come out roughly around 2017 or 2018. Although it was originally intended for mobile, the sequel is just now making its way to game stores. It was first released in 2020 on Nintendo Switch where the game received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The Steam version will be coming soon sometime before the end of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO