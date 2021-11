Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come. Ethereum (ETH) price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining. Now bulls are not picking up ETH coins at $4,060, which opens the door for bears to push the price even further towards $3,687 or $3,391 in the near term.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO