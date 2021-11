What a week of bonus hockey! After Tuesday’s game against the Flames went to overtime (where the Flyers pick up a win), once again 60 minutes was not enough for the Flyers. They jumped ahead with an early lead thanks to goals by Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny in the first period, but then went on to give up three unanswered goals to put the Lightning ahead, including the third with 1:56 left in the third period, when it looked like they were going to cruise to overtire without incident. But they did make it to overtime, thanks again to Giroux, and they got a whole bunch of good looks, but couldn’t break through. So to the cursed shootout they went, and that’s where they lost. So it goes.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO