ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Best cat Advent calendar

By BestReviews
foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Counting down the days to Christmas with an advent calendar is a fun tradition and can be even more fun when you share it with your feline friends. A cat advent calendar lets your cat enjoy a special gift each day...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scooby is a 1- to 2-year-old, 56-pound dog. He was surrendered on Sept. 30. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scooby does well with female dogs, but prefers to not share his home with male dogs. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the...
PETS
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

To honor this nationwide celebration, we are featuring two of our great seniors, Yama the dog, and kitty Annie, as Pets of the Week. Seniors can make great pets because they are calmer than puppies and kittens, usually have some training and are better behaved. Their true personalities have evolved and it is easier to determine if they would be a good fit to bring into your home.
PETS
keizertimes.com

Cat of the week

History: Buster is a domestic short hair dilute calico. She was found with two kittens who have since been adopted. She is also currently on medication. PREFERRED HOME: This cat does best in a quiet home with patient owners. She is shy at first but will eventually warm up.
PETS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Best friends: Pet photos

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to snakes and chickens. To submit a photo of your family or farm favorite, email [email protected] and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Since our next edition will arrive while Santa is packing his sleigh, go ahead and tell us what your pet would like for Christmas! Include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#House Cats#Calendars#National Cat Day#Bestreviews#Falvaicreative
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: Sweet Siamese Fancy is Pet of the Week

This very nice seal point Siamese mix girl was adopted from our shelter 10-plus years ago, and led a very nice life with her lady owner until the woman became ill and could no longer care for her, and Fancy had to come back to the shelter. Her surrender paperwork says that she is very affectionate, likes to be touched, purrs a lot and is a “wonderful” companion. She loves the attention of our shelter Cat Cuddlers, and has become a staff favorite because of her nice personality.
PETS
petguide.com

To Your Cat, You’re Just Another Cat

You’re more than your cat’s best friend – you’re another cat! Here’s what research has to say about the relationships and humans. You share your home with your cat, but have you ever wondered what your furry friend really thinks of you? It turns out that your kitty sees you not as a human, but as a fellow feline. How interesting is that?!
PETS
WKRG

Best cat bed

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you are shopping for a new kitten or an elderly cat, finding a cat bed is the best way to ensure that your cat feels comfortable and secure within your home. Designed to be comfortable, warm and durable, cat beds provide your cat with a safe space to relax and sleep throughout the day. Whether you have a cat who prefers to curl-up, stretch out or lay in the sun, a cat bed is sure to elevate their sleep and keep them happy.
PETS
wgnradio.com

Old cats are special: Tips on senior cat care

Cats are living longer than ever before, and now the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) has created Guidelines for Senior Cats called Senior Cats Have Special Needs. My guest in this Merrick Pet Care Petcast is Dr. Hazel Carney, feline practitioner and Co-Chair of the AAFP Guidelines Committee. We...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Cat Woman

Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner, so unsure who to trust. It takes time for him to get used to new people, but once you win his heart he will be snuggled up for hours. He is very playful. Harry will need an experienced home as he has some guarding issues. He will need a home with no other pets and no children. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
petpress.net

Top 20 Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Pet Cats – Best Holiday Guide!

Do you have cat lover friends or family members? Or do you just love cat and cat-related things yourself?. With the holidays just around the corner, cat lovers are looking for that perfect gift to give their cat friends or pet cat. Here are some of our best picks for...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Street Cats of Vis 2022 Calendar Fundraiser

Christmas is coming, and what better gift for your cat-loving friends (and yourself) than a beautiful cat calendar? If you choose this one, you’ll be directly supporting the work of Street Cats of Vis, a small, volunteer-run project on the island of Vis, in Croatia. Street Cats of Vis works...
PETS
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: People pleaser Anita is Pet of the Week

This five-year-old bully-breed girl came to us as a surrender by her owner, who was moving and didn’t have time for her. The owner completed the surrender paperwork, so unlike when we get in strays or rescues, we have quite a bit of information about her. The owner described her as playful, friendly, affectionate and cuddly, and our dog-walking team has found all these positive attributes to be true. Anita loves people of all ages, and is used to being around children. She loves her walks at the shelter, and enjoys being cuddled. The dog walkers say that she is smart and very eager to please.
PETS
KRON4

Most popular Chewy cat litter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While having a feline friend is one of life’s greatest joys, cleaning out a messy litter box can be a hassle. Whether you’ve had your cat for years or you just got a new kitten, it can take a while to find a litter that both you and your cat will love. The ideal cat litter should be pet-safe, easy to clean and feature scent-protection. If you are in the market for a cat litter that is easy to clean and safe for your cat, check out the Arm & Hammer- Clump & Seal Litter.
PETS
pawtracks.com

If you aren’t sure how old your cat is, there are a few easy ways to find out

Knowing your cat’s age can help you provide him with the care that he needs as he progresses through his life. Your vet will know to watch for certain illnesses and conditions that can emerge at particular ages, and you’ll be able to adjust your cat’s diet from kitten food to food for adult cats at the right time. But sometimes you might not know your cat’s birth date, or you might have only an approximate age for him.
PETS
petguide.com

Here’s Why Your Cat Runs Out of the Litter Box

Most cats take to their litter boxes instantly. But there are situations where your cat avoids her litter box, and it may point to health problems. Have you ever noticed that your cat will go to his litter box, do his business, and then run out of there as though he’s being chased by something? Then you’ve probably wondered what the deal is with this odd behavior. A few possible explanations are below to help you better understand your feisty feline friend.
PETS
94.9 HOM

Are Maine Coon Cats Really Half Raccoon?

Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
ANIMALS
independentnews.com

Pongo - Pet of the Week

Pongo is one playful pup! Estimated to be between 1 and 4 years old, he is a persistent snuggler, whose personality is perky. He is popular with other pet pals and is a promising permanent addition to your pad! Learn more about Pongo at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy