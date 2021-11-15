Best cat Advent calendar

This five-year-old bully-breed girl came to us as a surrender by her owner, who was moving and didn’t have time for her. The owner completed the surrender paperwork, so unlike when we get in strays or rescues, we have quite a bit of information about her. The owner described her as playful, friendly, affectionate and cuddly, and our dog-walking team has found all these positive attributes to be true. Anita loves people of all ages, and is used to being around children. She loves her walks at the shelter, and enjoys being cuddled. The dog walkers say that she is smart and very eager to please.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO