The Troy Trojan women’s basketball team hosted Talladega College on Tuesday night at Trojan Arena. After a slow start, the Trojans knocked off the Tornadoes 101-81. “It was a great night in Trojan Arena,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “I appreciate the students that came out to support us. I was really nervous about this game because Talladega has already played six games, and it was our first game. We have a lot of new players, and I knew it was going to take a minute to get our feet under us. I am glad we were able to keep it close enough all game that we were able to come back at the end.”

TROY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO