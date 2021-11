People working in data all over the world are talking about the deprecation of third-party cookies. But cookies aren’t the only macro trend shifting the horizon of data work – far from it. Along with US reporter Kendra Clark, we sat down with data experts from The Drum Network to look at the factors shaping the future of data, from dashboards to GDPR, and the evolving role of data in assessing marketing itself.

