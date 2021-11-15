Musicians Talking About Cliff Burton

Can you imagine what it’s like to be Olivia Rodrigo? The whole world knows all about the breakup that crushed you, thanks to the huge hit songs you wrote about it. They think they know you, too. And by the way, all of this is happening when you’re 18. One person who totally gets it: Alanis Morrisette. Back in the Nineties, decades before “Drivers License” made Olivia a star — and a few years before Olivia was even born — she blew up with her own raw, honest songs about feeling betrayed. So when the two stars met for the latest episode of Rolling...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO