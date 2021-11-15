ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3370; (P) 1.3398; (R1) 1.3442; …. GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.3351 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral first. We’d continue to expect upside of recovery to be...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Could Move Further Low after a Pullback

Markets are consolidating as the USD Index saw some limited upside, even vs JPY as yields turned slightly lower in recent sessions, but this may again change later today during FOMC speeches. From an EW perspective, we see USD Index in a corrective pullback; ideally, that’s going to be a three-wave set-back within wave four that can stabilize at 95.00-95.25.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5557; (P) 1.5602; (R1) 1.5677; …. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral at this point. But outlook stays bearish with 1.5743 resistance intact . On the downside, break of 1.5354 support will resume the whole fall from 1.6434 to retest 1.5250 low. Firm break there will confirm resumption of long term down trend from 1.9799.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: EUR/GBP

CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Aims Fresh Increase To 115.00

USD/JPY corrected lower, but it found support near 113.80. It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 113.85 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD spiked below 1.1300 before there was a decent recovery. GBP/USD could struggle to settle above the 1.3500 resistance zone. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Encounters SM

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate reached and pierced the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at mid-day on Wednesday. Previously, during the morning hours of the day, the rate declined and shortly traded below the support of the 100-hour SMA. Meanwhile, analysts spotted a channel-up pattern on the rate's hourly candle chart.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control amid BoE rate hike bets

GBP/USD got a strong lift on Wednesday amid rising bets for an imminent BoE rate hike. The USD profit-taking slide from a 16-month peak provided an additional boost to the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped the upside amid Brexit woes. The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s

GBP/USD shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA amid persistent Brexit woes. Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and also collaborated to cap gains. The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3419; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3645.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 16 Nov 2021 00:39GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3480 - Prev. hourly sup (now res). 1.3379 - Last Fri's NY low. 1.3354 - Last Fri's 10-month low. 1.3305 - Dec 22 2020 low. GBP/USD - 1.3417.. Trading cable was tricky on Mon, price climbed to 1.3439...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from three-day highs, remains below mid-1.3400s amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD gained positive traction for the second successive day amid weaker USD. Brexit woes might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the sterling. Hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD losses and collaborate to cap gains. The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during...
WORLD
DailyFx

GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead

A plethora of UK Data with Greater Attention Placed on Inflation. A fresh YTD low for cable, having broken through the 1.3400 handle. However, this has largely been a USD story, given that EUR/GBP remained largely muted throughout the week. FX markets paid attention to the blowout US CPI report, which in turn, makes it harder to stick behind the transitory argument, particularly with inflationary pressures seen to be broadening out. That being said, with the Federal Reserve adding flexibility to its QE taper, this does raise the prospect that the Fed could look to taper at a quicker pace, should data remain firm.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating above new 11-month low

Bears are taking a breather in early Friday after hitting new 11-month low, as traders collect profits from almost 1.4% drop in past two days. Upticks are expected to offer better levels to re-enter bearish market, as weekly studies remain in full bearish setup and the pair is on track for the third consecutive weekly fall, although bears require weekly close below former low at 1.3411 (Sep 29) to confirm negative stance and signal bearish continuation which could extend towards 1.3200 (weekly cloud base).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat continue?

The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 has resumed retreating below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3363. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3432. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Buried In Bearish Territory

The pound continues to retreat after Britain’s growth fell short of expectations in Q3. A break below September’s low at 1.3420 has invalidated the latest rebound, putting buyers on the defensive once again. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may ease the bearish push momentarily. A bounce could...
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Takes a Nosedive

The pound slid to 1.34 against the dollar on Wednesday, having touched 1.36 the previous day. In the absence of data from the UK economy, the UK currency was on the defensive amid fresh Article 16 rhetoric. Leo Varadkar issued a warning to British prime minister Boris Johnson as concerns...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Clobbered on Rising Yields in America

The British pound got slammed on Wednesday, crashing into the major support region just above the 1.34 handle. The size of the candlestick is something worth paying attention to, and it is also worth noting that interest rates have shot straight up in the air in America, after a failed thirty-year action. With that being the case, we have seen a lot of US dollar strength all of the sudden, as the US Dollar Index spiked to reach above the crucial 94.50 level. Because of this, it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of downward pressure on other currencies, and now it looks as if the US dollar is on the precipice of becoming a major “wrecking ball” for the markets in general.
MARKETS
investing.com

GBP/USD Channel Continuation

Currencies Tumble As Inflation Worries Grow By Kathy Lien - Nov 09, 2021 18. Risk appetite soured today as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the first time in nine trading days. The simultaneous decline in currencies and Treasury yields... EUR/JPY Selloff Could Have More Legs; Neutral In...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Update

EUR/USD levels are well established so we keep trading them until prices breakout of the range. We have shorts at first resistance at 1.1600/10 from yesterday. USD/CAD we have longs at 1.2440/20 targeting strong resistance at 1.2510/30. GBP/CAD beat strong resistance at 1.6860/70 but meets a selling opportunity at 1.6930/50...
CURRENCIES

