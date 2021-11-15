ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

San Marino v England Live Commentary, 16/11/2021

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland have romped to next year's World Cup, then, while poor old San Marino have suffered another soul-destroying defeat. Let's hope 2022 is kind to both of them. That's all for now. Goodbye!. England have won Group I by six points in the end...

www.goal.com

Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

Real Madrid move for Chelsea’s Rudiger could see Bale, Hazard leave

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Bale, Hazard...
MLS
goal.com

Safa hits back at Ghana FA for 'distasteful' statement

The Black Stars vs South Africa saga rages on after the controversial match between the two teams. Safa has reacted to the Ghana Football Association’s allegations that South Africa’s football body has been spreading falsehoods that Bafana Bafana were badly treated when they travelled to Cape Coast for Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.
FIFA
Person
Kane
Tribal Football

Southgate insists England will take San Marino seriously

England will take San Marino, the world's worst national team in Fifa's rankings, "very seriously" as the Three Lions have yet to qualify for the World Cup, says boss Gareth Southgate. England need one point from their final group game to ensure qualification. San Marino are 210th - bottom -...
FIFA
#England
The Independent

Perfect 10 for England as Harry Kane scores four in San Marino rout

England strolled to 2022 World Cup qualification as they thrashed lowly San Marino 10-0, with Harry Kane’s quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer taking shape as he hit four in the Group I finale.Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino – the team ranked bottom of the FIFA rankings – with the same respect as any other opposition and he was true to his word as the visitors ran roughshod over a stunned home side.Harry Maguire an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings ...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Harry Kane breaks the record for most England goals in a calendar year after his first-half FOUR against San Marino took him to 16 for 2021... even though he had just nine last week!

Harry Kane broke a near-century old record by netting his 16th England goal in 2021 - more than any other Three Lions player in a calendar year. The England captain was in incredible form for Gareth Southgate's men on Monday night, scoring four first-half goals in Serravalle - including two penalties - to put England 6-0 up at the interval.
SPORTS
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England vs San Marino LIVE: World Cup qualifier result, final score and reaction tonight

Harry Kane scored four goals in England’s 10-0 demolition of San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s side made official their place in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.In truth England needed only a point against the world’s 210th and lowest-ranked footballing nation to seal top spot in Group I so the only real question was how many goals they would deliver to mark the occasion.Kane duly filled his boots, following up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania on Friday with four goals before halftime, including two penalties, swelling his England tally to 48 to move joint third on the list alongside Gary Lineker.Harry Maguire began the rout with a sixth-minute header and Filippo Fabbri scored an own goal before Kane took over to put England 6-0 ahead before halftime.Emile Smith-Rowe marked his first England start with the seventh and even after Kane was substituted the punishment continued for San Marino who had Dante Rossi sent off for a second yellow card.Tyrone Mings, substitute Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka all got on the scoresheet in a farcically one-sided match that did little for the reputation of international football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gets Three Assists As England Thump San Marino

Monday night won’t be one that San Marino fans want to remember. The tiny, perpetual underdogs were taken apart by a dominant England squad in a dead rubber match . The Three Lions already all but secured a spot in the World Cup and San Marino were long since out of the running.
SOCCER
New York Post

NBC/Comcast’s big Premier League deal proves soccer is major US sport

For decades, men’s soccer has been about to arrive in the United States. From Pele to the 1994 World Cup to the creation of MLS, it was always on the doorstep as a major sport on these shores. The definition of a major sport is largely about money. And, if...
MLS
goal.com

FA Cup 2021-22: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

The complete guide to the 2021-22 FA Cup, including draws, fixtures and results for every round. The FA Cup has returned for its 141st incarnation in 2021-22, with teams from across the English football pyramid taking a shot for national glory and a place in European competition. It is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

