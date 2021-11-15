ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen – Win Tickets Before You Buy Them Selfie App Contest Rules

By Lisa Lindsey
kkyr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicker 102.5 is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Morgan Wallen in concert with...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
WALA-TV FOX10

30,000 tickets sold to Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile, event organizer says

MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Tens of thousands of country music fans are headed to the fairgrounds Friday night for Morgan Wallen's concert. "Nothing like an event you've ever been to at the fairgrounds," said 46 Entertainment Event Producer, Nathan Baugh. Thirty thousand tickets were sold to Wallen's concert at the grounds...
MOBILE, AL
fox4now.com

Morgan Wallen announces nationwide tour following racial slur controversy

Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced he's touring again. Wallen's announcement comes almost a year after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. After the video was made public, Wallen's recording contract was suspended "indefinitely" by Big Loud Records and his music was pulled from rotation by iHeartMedia.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Country Star Morgan Wallen Bringing Tour To Pittsburgh

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21. Earlier this year, Wallen was the source of controversy for using a racial slur. His music was taken off many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Billboard

If Morgan Wallen Wins the CMA Album of the Year, What Does That Mean For Country Music?

During tonight's (Nov. 10) CMA Awards, one of the most-watched categories will undoubtedly be album of the year. Among the contenders in this industry-voted category is Morgan Wallen’s 30-song sophomore project Dangerous: The Double Album -- which will vie for the honor alongside Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons, Eric Church’s Heart, Carly Pearce’s EP 29, and Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over.
MUSIC
zumic.com

Morgan Wallen Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Dangerous. The newly announced concerts are set from February into September, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be HARDY and/or Larry Fleet. Wrapping up 2021, Morgan has a handful of headlining concerts in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Also on Wallen's schedule for 2022 are a number of festival appearances.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
GATOR 99.5

Morgan Wallen Sells Out Pre-Sale, Rumors of Second Show Happening

Well, despite the complaints of ticket prices from Ticketmaster, it seems the April 2022 Morgan Wallen show has sold out even before the pre-sale ticket time finished. With pre-sale tickets selling out in a 24 hour span, fans still have a shot at getting in on tickets on Friday, but they will be limited with such a successful pre-sale time. All of this hype has made for a perfect storm of having a second show on Sunday the 24th.
ENTERTAINMENT
musictimes.com

Morgan Wallen Offers Unexpected Reaction After CMA Awards Ban & Loss

Morgan Wallen unleashed an unexpected reaction after the CMA banned and snubbed him this year. The CMA Awards successfully honored several musicians who delivered massive contributions to the industry. For the album of the year category, Wallen, Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton made it to the list of nominees.
CELEBRITIES
