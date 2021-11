Wales are facing European heavyweights Belgium in Cardiff tonight as they try to win second spot in their World Cup qualifying group.The Welsh have already booked a place in World Cup qualifying play-offs though the Nations League, but know that second in Group E would mean an all important seeding in the semi-finals.A draw would be enough to beat Czech Republic down to third, but they are facing one of the world’s top teams in Belgium, who have already clinched top spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Wales vs Belgium - World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonightWales currently have a goal...

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO