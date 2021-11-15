Oligo Pro Matte Series Collection FAQ

Composed of an uncommon yet extremely durable material, the DICEROX Vanax steel knife collection is among the finest in the world. Used by very few knife makers, Vanax steel requires skill and dedication to master. However, this high-nitrogen steel has unique property combinations of hardness, wear resistance, ductility, and corrosion resistance. Produced by Swedish steelmaker Uddeholm, this knife collection bases its look on an old Viking design. So the brand blends incredible knife steel with close collaboration with the steel company. The collection includes two models: Lagertha and Kalina. DICEROX will produce 40 Lagertha knives, which is a traditional and robust bushcraft knife. Furthermore, Kalina—designed to handle everyday carry needs for the rest of your life—comes in a run of 60. Using 90%–95% recycled steel, DICEROX works with craftspeople, ensuring they get 100% of the sale price. DICEROX creates a community of makers that knife enthusiasts will enjoy.

