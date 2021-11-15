Oligo Pro Matte Series Collection FAQ

Base: Calura Permanent Shine 4 Intense Neutral (1 0Z) and 4-13/4AG (.25oz) equal parts of Calura Permanent Colour Developer 20 Volume (6%.) The Mid lengths to ends: Calura Gloss 8 Neutral and 8-AG/8-13 equal parts and Calura Gloss demi lotion developer 7 Volume (2%) WHO is the ideal guest...
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Yowie Group eagerly announces the debut of a new, 'ultra' rare collectible, the Pacific Giant Glass Frog. This figurine is the rarest collectible Yowie has ever released and is a part of the newly released 'Animals with Superpowers' series. Its superpower is translucency. Native to Ecuador and Columbia, their skin is translucent showing the organs, bones and muscles that lie beneath. This spectacular amphibian is Critically Endangered in the wild. Yowie hopes that being part of this new collection in a special way will bring added awareness to their plight and how they can be helped.
Gate.io NFT Magic Box, the first centralized NFT trading platform by the leading cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced today it has launched several leading NFT series on its platform. As per the announcement, Gate.io NFT Magic Box has launched several leading NFT series, including one of the top collections in the...
Shopping for a good cause? Count Us in. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ally Courtnall just launched the first collection of her brand Dual Citizen. Part loungewear line and part social media platform, the brand supports mental health awareness and advocacy. On Dual Citizen’s website, Courtnall opened up about her own struggles with mental health. “I set out to create a space to break those stigmas,” Courtnall wrote. “Dual Citizen was founded to bring strength, community and connection to the silent warriors.”
Beauty Industry Group (BIG) has announced the promotion of Rebecca Schoonover to Senior Global Brand Director for hairtalk extensions, one of BIG’s premiere direct-to-salon hair extension brands. "I believe Rebecca's long legacy with hairtalk not only brings a heart to hairtalk but an intel for future growth of the brand...
Designed from the ground up as a high-performance seven-string model, the Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK Modern HT7 MS delivers stellar seven-string tones, outstanding playing comfort and a surprisingly familiar feel that will surely appease six-string players. Even though most seven-string guitar models basically just add an extra string to...
Adidas and NYC-based publishing company Paradigm teamed up with founder Theo Constantinou for the premiere of Spread Light, Leave No Trace, a mini-doc featuring Mark Suciu, and announced the adidas Skateboarding by Paradigm footwear and apparel capsule. The collection utilizes the brand’s eco-tech Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, and Primeblue, made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic.
Raising the bar in the ongoing cordless revolution, Wahl Professional announces the release of the brand's latest tool, the 5 Star Cordless Legend. Improving on the performance of the corded version of the popular clipper, the 5 Star Cordless Legend is the ultimate Fading Clipper. The uniquely designed blade slide coupled with a deep-tooth Wedge blade allows for a wider range in cut lengths, helping to create seamless, blended fades. Crunch Blade Technology makes a crisp, crunch sound when cutting to help barbers and stylists know when their fade has been perfected.
Professional beauty industry veteran Celeste Figueroa has joined Biotop Professional as global marketing director. In this new position for the company, Figueroa will oversee and manage brand positioning, public relations, social media marketing, and trade marketing. “Celeste comes to Biotop Professional with a great understanding of professional beauty after many...
Wella Company CEO Annie Young-Scrivner today announced a change in the leadership of the company’s Americas region. Wella Americas President Sennen Pamich had decided to leave the company November 30. Assuming the role will be global beauty industry executive Yannis Rodocanachi. “Sennen’s leadership has made the business in the region...
Composed of an uncommon yet extremely durable material, the DICEROX Vanax steel knife collection is among the finest in the world. Used by very few knife makers, Vanax steel requires skill and dedication to master. However, this high-nitrogen steel has unique property combinations of hardness, wear resistance, ductility, and corrosion resistance. Produced by Swedish steelmaker Uddeholm, this knife collection bases its look on an old Viking design. So the brand blends incredible knife steel with close collaboration with the steel company. The collection includes two models: Lagertha and Kalina. DICEROX will produce 40 Lagertha knives, which is a traditional and robust bushcraft knife. Furthermore, Kalina—designed to handle everyday carry needs for the rest of your life—comes in a run of 60. Using 90%–95% recycled steel, DICEROX works with craftspeople, ensuring they get 100% of the sale price. DICEROX creates a community of makers that knife enthusiasts will enjoy.
The BaBylissPRO GOLD FX Dryer offers it all: Italian-designed, equipped with superior engineering and sleek styling. “This dryer has reduced my workload by creating effortless shine and fast, efficient blowouts," says David Conner, BaBylissPRO Barberology artist. "I get style points by its great design and compliments from all of my guests.”
Farouk Systems, Inc., announces that it has been awarded Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny certification for its commitment to incorporating best practices in manufacturing cruelty-free products under the brands CHI and BioSilk. “We are extremely honored to be recognized by the most comprehensive cruelty-free standard in the world,” says company...
Three months after securing a $35 million funding round and setting intentions for more strategic partnerships, Browzwear is following through.
On Thursday, the 3D digital fashion solutions provider teamed with trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops to provide 3D blocks of 10 women’s emerging must-haves for Fall/Winter 22-23 to which designers can add their own personal touches. The new feature accelerates the design process and gives companies a head start in creating pieces projected to be a hit.
Timed with the launch, Fashion Snoops published a report outlining each of the trending pieces, which include a bodycon dress, cutout top, dad trouser, dollhouse...
The fashion designer Lisa Gorman will depart the business that bears her surname, after 22 years in business. Known for her colourful prints, artist collaborations and playful, almost childlike cuts, Gorman’s womenswear label has built up a cult following in Australia, with fans trading and reselling popular garments online through dedicated Facebook groups.
Cast your mind back to early decades of the twentieth century, and chances are that the wireless was one of the centrepieces of a room. In the pre-transistor age, the physical demands of valves, speakers, and wiring made early radiograms more akin to traditional wooden furniture than a piece of technology. It took the best part of half a century for audio equipment to shake off its relationship with wood, only for the material to re-surface in the modern era as a way of expressing warmth, craft, and authenticity.
