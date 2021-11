Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Foot Locker Inc. today announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions. Frank Bracken, EVP and CEO of Foot Locker North America, has been promoted to the role of COO, where he will oversee global operations including supply chain and global technology. Susie Kuhn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker Europe, has been promoted to the role of president of EMEA and GM of Foot Locker Europe. EVP...

