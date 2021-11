Call Of Duty: Vanguard players are sick to the back teeth of the calamitous spawn system in the multiplayer modes, and have called it the worst in the series thus far. Ouch. Nowadays, we would expect that some games will hit the shelves with a number of bugs and glitches to be squashed after the day one patch and once enough feedback has been collected. Of course, something like Cyberpunk 2077 is an extreme example, but the scale of these projects and their timeframes mean that a handful of gameplay issues are going to slip through the net.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO