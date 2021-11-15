Explainer: Bitcoin goes through major upgrade. Here is what it means

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Regulation is a necessary evil. If you could count on people to always do the right thing, then it would be superfluous. Often when enforcing seemingly obvious rules, innovation is stifled because rules are not one-size-fits-all. But without rules, there would be anarchy. Because of this, over the years, countless governing bodies have been created that are responsible for supervising specific areas. There are myriad regulating bodies; communication among them is often disjointed and rulings take an eternity. It’s no wonder many fear and resent regulators. Regulators have their own obvious obstacles to overcome yet have the final say that can make or break companies, of which they might not know that much about. Legislation is inevitable, but ultimately the world is better for it.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO