ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Explainer: Bitcoin goes through major upgrade. Here is what it means

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin went through a major upgrade on Sunday that enables its blockchain to execute more complex transactions, potentially widening the virtual currency’s use cases and making it a little more competitive with Ethereum for processing smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing transactions whose results depend...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $59M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $59,007,468.00 of Bitcoin just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Buy for 10x Returns – November 2021 Week 3

Finding the next cryptocurrency to buy for 10x returns can be difficult, given that the crypto market is currently on a downtrend. The market has dipped 0.28% in the past day and recorded $2.58 trillion in total value locked (TVL), more than 10% below its previous high of $2.92 trillion in early November. However, crypto investors are aware that this is only a lull before the big break.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Software#Reuters#Segwit#Genesis#Taproot#Blockchains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Long-Awaited Bitcoin Upgrade Taproot Goes Live As BTC Consolidates

Bitcoin has undergone a long-awaited upgrade that seeks to enhance its privacy and scripting capabilities. Taproot, the first major change to Bitcoin since SegWit (Segregated Witness) in 2017, was first proposed in 2018. The upgrade was locked in back in June and has now been activated at block 709,632. Taproot...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin Will Not Go to $100,000 This Year, Explains Nicholas Merten

Crypto market analyst Nicholas Merten says the predictions around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) going to $100,000 this year are likely overly optimistic. “There’s no way we are going to a $100,000 or $150,000 in Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year. I’m sorry. I’m going to have to say it because I think a lot of the analysts are getting this wrong,” Nicholas says.
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin's biggest upgrade in four years just happened – here's what changes

The first bitcoin upgrade in four years is called Taproot, and it just activated. The Taproot update means greater transaction privacy and efficiency – and crucially, it will unlock the potential for smart contracts, which can be used to eliminate middlemen from transactions. The first bitcoin upgrade in four years...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin’s ‘Upgrade for the Ages’ Taproot is Here

It’s been long coming, but now it’s here – Taproot, Bitcoin (BTC)’s largest upgrade in more than four years. Per taproot.watch, the upgrade finally activated today at block height 709,632. According to Blockchain.com, the block's miner was F2Pool. The upgrade's relevance has been widely noted, and crypto-focused research firm Arcane...
MARKETS
deseret.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum just hit all-time records. Here’s what that means

Bitcoin and Ethereum reached all-time highs Tuesday, showing a massive shift toward cryptocurrency investing. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $68,530.34 Tuesday, per CoinMarketCap. Last week the coin reached a previous high of $67,000. Ethereum, meanwhile, hit $4,837.59, according to CoinMarketCap. Per CNN, experts predicted a higher rise from Bitcoin,...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why You Should Care About Taproot, The Next Major Bitcoin Upgrade

Much has been written about Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade, and plenty of resources exist to explain its technical concepts. However, in the author's opinion, a more comprehensive roundup of why Taproot is being implemented, what it will bring to the network, and what it might enable for the future, in plain English, is still lacking. Driven by the misconceptions that regular users have about Taproot and a certain lack of understanding, this essay leverages the technical resources that came before it to enlighten you to the broader implications of what is arguably the most significant upgrade to Bitcoin yet.
MARKETS
Forbes

Regulation Through The Looking Glass: What It Means For Digital Assets

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Regulation is a necessary evil. If you could count on people to always do the right thing, then it would be superfluous. Often when enforcing seemingly obvious rules, innovation is stifled because rules are not one-size-fits-all. But without rules, there would be anarchy. Because of this, over the years, countless governing bodies have been created that are responsible for supervising specific areas. There are myriad regulating bodies; communication among them is often disjointed and rulings take an eternity. It’s no wonder many fear and resent regulators. Regulators have their own obvious obstacles to overcome yet have the final say that can make or break companies, of which they might not know that much about. Legislation is inevitable, but ultimately the world is better for it.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies With a Brighter Future Than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu's historic gain has turned patient crypto investors into millionaires. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu has numerous flaws that could cause it to lose most of its value. The following five cryptocurrencies are a much better bet than SHIB to outperform over the long run. Dating back to the late 1800s,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy