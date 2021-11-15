Sewer line installation to close section of Carroll Creek Road Tuesday

The Carroll City Council will hold a work session and a closed session at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, says the work session is on elements of the $3 to $4 million Adams Street reconstruction. An example of one such question revolves around scoping of sewer...
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a Havelock road will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 18th. City of Havelock officials say the closure is on a section of Hollywood Boulevard and should take about four weeks. They say the closure is due to the repair of storm drainage culverts. The...
As part of the Yuma Commerce Center sewer-line project, Avenue 7E will be closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation starting Monday, November 22.
Beginning Monday afternoon, Nov. 22, or Tuesday, Nov. 23, Avenue A (between Oak Street and Elm Street) in McPherson, will be closed to thru traffic. The closure is scheduled to aid the completion of the Oak alley sewer project. The closure is expected to last approximately 10 days, but is...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A portion of Shortcut Road was closed Friday afternoon due to a break in a natural gas line. A stretch of the road was closed between Fox Creek High School and Edgefield Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The break was reported...
The Opelika City Council passed a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday to have an engineering firm replace the sanitary sewer line servicing Tiger Town, and it also approved upgrades for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, which was built in 1984, will be getting an...
The city of Denton will soon begin work on a large bridge project to replace a windy, deadly portion of Hickory Creek Road in south Denton. In January 2019, two teen brothers — Diego and Daniel Rivera — died in a crash on the road between Teasley Lane and FM 1830 in far south Denton. That section of the road has multiple sharp turns, and soon after, city and county officials approved several new safety measures to help prevent more deadly crashes.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A repaving project could cause some traffic delays in part of Allentown on Friday. Crews will be leveling a 1-mile stretch of American Parkway, the city said. American Parkway will be closed from Hamilton Street to Ridge Avenue from about 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department, the Tulsa Police Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas are on scene near 61st and Lewis after a gas line was damaged during construction Wednesday morning. OG&E is working to repair the gas line, which has been leaking since it was hit this...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A portion of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg will have traffic shifting to the opposite travel lanes as crews will be installing water line piping in the area of the bridge over Blackwater Creek. Work is being done during daylight hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
KILLEEN, Texas – There are some upcoming road closures for Killeen residents to know about. The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing the northbound lane of Condor Street, from Duval Drive to Metropolitan Drive, this Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Beginning Tuesday, November 16, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be resurfacing part of SR-153. The work, set to start at 9:00am and run through about 1:00pm, will be on the northbound shoulder and right lane, from the Chickamauga Dam to Hamill Road. TDOT says all other lanes...
A section of Farmington Road north of 11 Mile will close Wednesday to repair damage on the east side between Quaker Valley Road and Biddestone Lane. The work will continue for 7-10 days. Work beyond that time will not require road closure. Emergency vehicles will still have access to the...
ROSSFORD — A storm sewer collapse on Colony Road was reported by the public works committee during last week’s council meeting. The committee added the road repair to its new items list during the Nov. 1 meeting. The failing section of Colony Road is north of Ohio 65. A public...
Fire crews were called out to the blaze around 1pm this afternoon. Both the OPP and Renfrew County Paramedics are still assisting with the scene. At this point, there is no word of any injuries, or if anyone needed medical attention. The section of Fortington Street remains blocked off as the Renfrew Fire Department works to control the blaze. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. Stay with us for the latest.
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of Clinton Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 15 in Clinton for sewer repairs. City officials said the road would be closed around 8:30 a.m. near Wilson Tire and will last until work is complete. Vehicles will not be able to access the area at this time. They […]
FAIRFIELD — A sewer main serving most of the Gateway Shopping Center and the western portion of the Solano Town Center mall has failed, the city reports. The section of pipe is on Gateway Boulevard, between Gateway Court and extends into the intersection of Travis Boulevard/Gateway Court and Second Street.
WHEELING, W.VA. – There will be a temporary road closure on Chapline Street between 14th Street and 16th Street on Monday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 16 in order to complete the water main replacement at the intersection of 16th and Chapline streets. Local traffic access to the City/County Building...
