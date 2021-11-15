Sewer line installation to close section of Carroll Creek Road Tuesday

Fire crews were called out to the blaze around 1pm this afternoon. Both the OPP and Renfrew County Paramedics are still assisting with the scene. At this point, there is no word of any injuries, or if anyone needed medical attention. The section of Fortington Street remains blocked off as the Renfrew Fire Department works to control the blaze. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. Stay with us for the latest.

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO