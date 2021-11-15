ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer line installation to close section of Carroll Creek Road Tuesday

johnsoncitytn.org
 5 days ago

Carroll Creek Road will be closed Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 2019...

www.johnsoncitytn.org

WITN

Section of Havelock road closed due to storm drainage repairs

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a Havelock road will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 18th. City of Havelock officials say the closure is on a section of Hollywood Boulevard and should take about four weeks. They say the closure is due to the repair of storm drainage culverts. The...
HAVELOCK, NC
midkansasonline.com

Public Works to close street for sewer project

Beginning Monday afternoon, Nov. 22, or Tuesday, Nov. 23, Avenue A (between Oak Street and Elm Street) in McPherson, will be closed to thru traffic. The closure is scheduled to aid the completion of the Oak alley sewer project. The closure is expected to last approximately 10 days, but is...
MCPHERSON, KS
WRDW-TV

Break in natural gas line closes road near Fox Creek High School

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A portion of Shortcut Road was closed Friday afternoon due to a break in a natural gas line. A stretch of the road was closed between Fox Creek High School and Edgefield Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The break was reported...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Opelika-Auburn News

The City of Opelika approves plans to upgrade the Tiger Town sewer line

The Opelika City Council passed a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday to have an engineering firm replace the sanitary sewer line servicing Tiger Town, and it also approved upgrades for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, which was built in 1984, will be getting an...
OPELIKA, AL
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City to replace dangerous section of Hickory Creek Road with bridge

The city of Denton will soon begin work on a large bridge project to replace a windy, deadly portion of Hickory Creek Road in south Denton. In January 2019, two teen brothers — Diego and Daniel Rivera — died in a crash on the road between Teasley Lane and FM 1830 in far south Denton. That section of the road has multiple sharp turns, and soon after, city and county officials approved several new safety measures to help prevent more deadly crashes.
DENTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Section of American Parkway to be closed Friday in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A repaving project could cause some traffic delays in part of Allentown on Friday. Crews will be leveling a 1-mile stretch of American Parkway, the city said. American Parkway will be closed from Hamilton Street to Ridge Avenue from about 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
ALLENTOWN, PA
KTUL

Gas line repair temporarily closes section of 61st Street for hours

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department, the Tulsa Police Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas are on scene near 61st and Lewis after a gas line was damaged during construction Wednesday morning. OG&E is working to repair the gas line, which has been leaking since it was hit this...
TULSA, OK
fox44news.com

Installation of utilities will lead to Killeen road closures

KILLEEN, Texas – There are some upcoming road closures for Killeen residents to know about. The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing the northbound lane of Condor Street, from Duval Drive to Metropolitan Drive, this Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
KILLEEN, TX
Wrcbtv.com

TDOT crews to repave section of SR-153 Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, November 16, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be resurfacing part of SR-153. The work, set to start at 9:00am and run through about 1:00pm, will be on the northbound shoulder and right lane, from the Chickamauga Dam to Hamill Road. TDOT says all other lanes...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
farmingtonvoice.com

Farmington Road section closes Wednesday for emergency repairs

A section of Farmington Road north of 11 Mile will close Wednesday to repair damage on the east side between Quaker Valley Road and Biddestone Lane. The work will continue for 7-10 days. Work beyond that time will not require road closure. Emergency vehicles will still have access to the...
sent-trib.com

Sewer collapse among Rossford road challenges

ROSSFORD — A storm sewer collapse on Colony Road was reported by the public works committee during last week’s council meeting. The committee added the road repair to its new items list during the Nov. 1 meeting. The failing section of Colony Road is north of Ohio 65. A public...
ROSSFORD, OH
renfrewtoday.ca

House fire closes section of Fortington Street in Renfrew

Fire crews were called out to the blaze around 1pm this afternoon. Both the OPP and Renfrew County Paramedics are still assisting with the scene. At this point, there is no word of any injuries, or if anyone needed medical attention. The section of Fortington Street remains blocked off as the Renfrew Fire Department works to control the blaze. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. Stay with us for the latest.
WJTV 12

Clinton crews close part of Clinton Blvd. for sewer repairs

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of Clinton Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 15 in Clinton for sewer repairs. City officials said the road would be closed around 8:30 a.m. near Wilson Tire and will last until work is complete. Vehicles will not be able to access the area at this time. They […]
CLINTON, MS
Daily Republic

Sewer main break near Solano mall to force overnight road closures

FAIRFIELD — A sewer main serving most of the Gateway Shopping Center and the western portion of the Solano Town Center mall has failed, the city reports. The section of pipe is on Gateway Boulevard, between Gateway Court and extends into the intersection of Travis Boulevard/Gateway Court and Second Street.
FAIRFIELD, CA
WTRF

Section of Chapline Street closed today and tomorrow

WHEELING, W.VA. – There will be a temporary road closure on Chapline Street between 14th Street and 16th Street on Monday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 16 in order to complete the water main replacement at the intersection of 16th and Chapline streets. Local traffic access to the City/County Building...
WHEELING, WV

