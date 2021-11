Notre Dame professor of engineering and geosciences Harindra Fernando spent the month of Sept. 2018 in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Canadian provinces that are two of the foggiest places on Earth. There, Fernando led a $4 million research project called C-FOG with the goal of better understanding the formation and behavior of coastal fog. The project resulted in an article published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society and provides data on coastal fog formation that can be incorporated into weather prediction models for more accurate forecasts.

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO