A closer look at Washington's game-sealing fourth-quarter drive

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 10. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO. "They bring a lot of different challenges. I mean, every year is different, but they've kind of fed off the success that they had, obviously winning the super bowl. They got a lot of veteran guys that have had a lot of success over the course of their career. Really talented in the front seven. They'd been banged up a little bit in the secondary but they're getting some of those guys back and they got young safeties that are playing well. And then, you know, it's a veteran corner, you got a lot of tape on them. They're the third year in the system. Coach Bowles does a really good job of mixing it up. They do a lot of different stuff on defense. They give you a lot to prepare for. The toughest thing though, to answer your question is just, they got a lot of talented guys and they play well together. Anytime you get that combination, it's gonna be difficult."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO