KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Says 'Requiem' Was 'One Of The Best Album Experiences' He Has Had

A side project with legs, ME AND THAT MAN has plainly been a godsend (devilsend?) for Nergal: a self-evident workaholic who only ever sits down long enough to plot another artistic assault on the status quo. The BEHEMOTH mastermind's restless spirit must have been in danger of going stir crazy during the last two years, but there was always the piecing together of his third foray into dark folk, twisted Americana and semi-acoustic occultism to keep him occupied. Another generous dose of stripped down Nergal menace, with a frankly mind-bending roll call of underground luminaries and metal icons, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2" delivers on its titular promise. It also improves considerably upon its enjoyably flawed predecessor, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1"; which had plenty of great moments, but noticeably less hellish grit than 2017's "Songs of Love And Death" debut.
