KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Says 'Requiem' Was 'One Of The Best Album Experiences' He Has Had

DEATH ANGEL guitarist Ted Aguilar spoke to the "Loaded Radio" podcast about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated "Humanicide" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There is plans [to record a new LP]. Right now, there's just rumblings and just ideas floating around. We haven't really sat down and pieced them together. But there's plans. I mean, who knows? We could have an album ready in two months or we may not. It all depends. It's kind of hard to predict the future, because of the landscape of the world right now. I know our [North American] tour with TESTAMENT and EXODUS got pushed back to April-May [of 2022]. So that gives us time to do some writing. And who knows? Maybe we could have something by then; we may not. But there's some ideas floating around, for sure."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO