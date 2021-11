One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring very special guests BILLY IDOL and TOTO. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more. The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1 to December 11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO