It’s Now the “Heather and Matty” Morning Show on Lite 105

"The Morning Show’s refusal to commit to a point-of-view on Mitch seemed at times to rhyme with the unresolved feelings around certain cultural figures, even as this series lived less purposeful ambiguity than simple confusion," says Daniel D'Addario. "(The real-world version of this story has an element of that: In her new memoir, Katie Couric cites her powerfully mixed feelings about Matt Lauer, wanting both to defend him personally and to see consequences for his actions.) But the show, in its first season, showed a fundamental uncertainty about who the character even was, constantly depicting the ways in which he had a certain exquisite and pained sensitivity before tastelessly treating as a juicy season-finale reveal that he had committed sexual assault, and that the colleague he assaulted later died of an overdose. This suggests a certain easy eye-for-an-eye symmetry in Mitch’s death. But there’s a stronger sense that The Morning Show was simply out of ideas before ever really having a good one. This season’s Italian sojourn, in which Mitch camps out in a villa and discusses cancel culture with a local documentarian, was time bided, and wasted, especially if the resolution of the situation was to be giving Mitch an exit. It’s not as if the viewer wanted Mitch to be punished, exactly — and if they did, he could be said to have received the ultimate punishment. But the show had made a deal with its audience that it would examine questions around the MeToo movement in good faith and with probing curiosity and intelligence. Simply cutting the storyline off and wrapping it up with a monologue by Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) about how Mitch was a complicated guy isn’t going to cut it. It’s not as if Mitch dying makes it impossible for the show to continue doing whatever it’s trying to do. But it reveals that the show’s endless wheel-spinning exists independently of any character, or any narrative logic. All this time spent pushing and pulling Mitch back and forth over some imagined line between good and bad, just to shrug off his death by remarking the debate continues? It’s a sign that viewers who trusted this show to eventually figure out the Mitch storyline had their time wasted."

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO