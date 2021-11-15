It’s Now the “Heather and Matty” Morning Show on Lite 105

Wow, okay, this show is so messy. That’s not news or anything, but it just felt so apparent in this episode, which included all of the following: Alex’s return (again) to TMS, a trip to rehab gone wrong, a head injury, a lengthy hand-washing segment, Cory Ellison on late night TV I guess, Alex getting cancelled, Alex getting Covid, a nightmarish memorial service, Bradley skewering Maggie Brener in an interview, Claire is back for some reason?, and Jennifer Aniston and Julianna Marguiles both saying the words Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk to each other, among other things!! Sure, that last one on the list is a true blessing for us all but come on, this episode is doing too much. This episode needs to relax.
