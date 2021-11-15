ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Unique Fusion Menu At Rollie’s Mexican Patio In Arizona Is Pure Foodie Heaven

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 4 days ago

Why pick just one type of cuisine when you could have the best of two culinary worlds? Rollie’s Mexican Patio in Tucson puts a south-of-the-border twist on dishes like pizza and ramen noodles, and it’s pure foodie heaven. Check out this popular Arizona eatery next time you have a craving!

Rollie's Mexican Patio has only been around since 2017, but the unassuming eatery quickly rose in the ranks to become one of Tucson's most celebrated eateries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJfUn_0cxUUO2E00
TripAdvisor/Wesley C.
Located just 15 minutes from the University of Arizona, Rollie's boasts a casual, laid-back atmosphere popular among college students and families alike.

Seating is available both indoors and out, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding a table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBZxu_0cxUUO2E00
TripAdvisor/Wesley C
Between the open-air layout and vibrant décor, you'll feel as if you've stepped onto the streets of Mexico City.

The menu puts a fresh spin on hearty Mexican classics, offering favorite dishes like street tacos, quesadillas, and burros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFcLT_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
If you're up for trying something a bit different, get your tacos rolled instead of traditional. Similar to a taquito, the rolled tacos come with your choice of dipping sauce for a taste sensation unlike anything you've ever experienced.

Flat enchiladas (think of them like a Mexican lasagna) are another signature item at Rollie's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9vnC_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
Get yours plain or with either birria or carne asada, and toppings include cabbage, green olives, yellow cheese, red onion, crema cotija, and enchilada sauce.

Birria is what Rollie's does best, and it shows up in several different entrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoWbP_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
From the birria burro, which is pan-fried in a generous amount of chili oil, to the epic Birria Cheesecrisp Burger complete with a melted birria cheese crisp on top, there are so many ways to enjoy this hearty staple.

You'll also find the wildly popular birria ramen, a dish that has taken the internet by storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qdI6_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
Only offered on Thursday and Saturday, this unique noodle soup is best enjoyed with a few rolled tacos on the side for dunking.

Birria ramen isn't the only fusion item available - the Birria Pizzadilla is another offering that blends the best of two cultures' cuisines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIiF5_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
Good luck stopping after just one slice!

Difficult as it may be, you'll want to save room for dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpnK6_0cxUUO2E00
Facebook/Rollie's Mexican Patio
Rollie's is famous for its concha ice cream sandwich, featuring a scoop of ice cream smooshed between two concha cookies. It's the only one in Tucson, so don't miss your chance to try this indulgent creation.

Address: 4573 South 12th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85714.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrH2F_0cxUUO2E00
Google Maps
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

Visit the Rollie’s Mexican Patio website or Facebook page for more information.

Have you ever eaten at Rollie’s? If so, what did you order and how was it? Tell us all about your dining experience in the comments section, then check out our previous article for another more mouthwatering Mexican food in Arizona.

The post The Unique Fusion Menu At Rollie’s Mexican Patio In Arizona Is Pure Foodie Heaven appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Arizona

Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona

If you’re on a mission to find the best pie in Arizona, look no further than our capital city. In the heart of Phoenix, Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole serves up mouthwatering pie in every flavor imaginable. There are nearly 80 different kinds in total, from apple and cherry to coconut cream and chocolate mousse […] The post Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona

Neighborhood Christmas lights are so underrated. Residential homes often put on some of the best displays, and you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own vehicle! Cox Family Lights in Arizona is a perfect example. Programmed entirely by a teenager, this epic Scottsdale display boasts over 35,000 lights! It’s the perfect way to […] The post With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Take A Look At Life Inside Flagstaff, The Snowiest Town In Arizona

It really isn’t typical to associate snow with Arizona, especially for visitors who aren’t too familiar with the state. But the higher elevations, especially in northern Arizona, actually receive a fair amount of coverage each year. Flagstaff, for instance, far surpasses any other city, averaging over 100 inches per year, making it the town that […] The post Take A Look At Life Inside Flagstaff, The Snowiest Town In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Restaurants
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Only In Arizona

Mesa Arizona Temple Is An Incredible Palace Hiding Right Here In Arizona

No matter your religious affiliation, we can all appreciate the opulent splendor that places of worship often boast. The Mesa Arizona Temple is an architectural wonder that’s the closest thing we have to a palace here in the Grand Canyon State. It’s temporarily open to the public after three years of renovations, so you’ll definitely […] The post Mesa Arizona Temple Is An Incredible Palace Hiding Right Here In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Visit 11 Christmas Lights Displays In Arizona For A Magical Experience

The holidays are right around the corner, which means we’ll be on quite the roller coaster ride for the next few weeks with food, loved ones, and, best of all, all those beautiful light displays. While many visitors to Arizona might not immediately expect us to have such a stunning display of holiday cheer, they […] The post Visit 11 Christmas Lights Displays In Arizona For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

The Cave And Scenic Overlook At The End Of The Wind Cave Trail In Arizona Are Truly Something To Marvel Over

Arizona is full of caves just waiting to be explored, but not all of them feature panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape. For this reason, Wind Cave Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the entire state, and it definitely belongs on your outdoor adventure bucket list. The trail isn’t too difficult, and it leads to a massive cave overlooking Phoenix and the entire East Valley. Lace up your shoes; it’s time to explore!
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#Foodie#Fusion#Food Drink#The Unique Fusion Menu#Mexican Patio#The University Of Arizona#Facebook Rollie
Only In Arizona

There’s A Pharmacy Museum In Arizona And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Whether or not you have a career in the medical field, old-fashioned drugstores have a certain nostalgia about them that everyone can appreciate. Few people know this, but you can step into a full-scale replica of one at the History of Pharmacy Museum at the University of Arizona! The museum features thousands of artifacts collected over the past several decades, some of which date to the 19th century. This unique museum is one of Tucson’s best-kept secrets, and you’ll never forget your visit.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Tucson, El Torero Has Been An Arizona Institution Since 1956

When a restaurant has been around for as long as Tucson’s El Torero, that’s a pretty good indication it’s doing something right. Since 1956, this cherished eatery has been serving up some of the most mouthwatering Mexican food in Arizona, with a cozy atmosphere that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into someone’s home. Grab a table and come see what all the hype is about – your taste buds won’t regret it.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Watch Your Step…Tarantulas Are Migrating Across Arizona By The Thousands

Tarantulas aren’t the warmest or fuzziest creatures, but – like every animal – they serve a unique purpose in the food chain. Mating season has arrived for these non-poisonous spiders, which means they’re migrating across the southwest (yes, that includes Arizona!) by the thousands in search of the perfect partner. If you’re out and about […] The post Watch Your Step…Tarantulas Are Migrating Across Arizona By The Thousands appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Ride The Amtrak On Arizona’s Route 66 For Just $45

There’s a new way to get your kicks on Route 66, and it involves a short ride on the Amtrak that’s jam-packed with fascinating history and incredibly scenic views. The Southwest Chief is Amtrak’s route through the American West, running between Los Angeles and Chicago. Instead of embarking on the whole trip, which takes around two days, you can cruise down Route 66 and hop off without ever leaving the state. Traveling from Kingman to Winslow (or vice versa), this 200-mile train ride passes through some of the most iconic destinations in Arizona – and it costs as little as $45!
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Arizona

Surrounded By Desert Beauty, The Trail Leading Up Arizona’s Tumamoc Hill Is A Hiker’s Paradise

Tucson is an outdoor adventurer’s paradise, with a seemingly endless array of hiking trails to choose from. One of our very favorites is Tumamoc Hill, both for its unparalleled city views and relative ease – it’s a straight shot from the base to the summit! This hike is a real treat, and it’ll quickly become one of your favorite spots to enjoy nature without straying too far from home.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Natural Arch You’ll Find At Cape Royal In Arizona

Arizona has no shortage of natural wonders – in fact, you could probably visit a new one each day over the course of a lifetime and still not see them all. Angel’s Window, a natural arch on the Cape Royal peninsula at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, is one that deserves much more recognition than it gets. This stunning rock formation frames the surrounding landscape in a truly incredible way, and it’s accessible via a short-and-sweet, one-mile hike.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Two-Story Country Store Makes The Best Homemade Frozen Yogurt In Arizona

Small-town general stores have an undeniable charm about them, and Dairy Country Store in Colorado City is no exception. This two-story roadside stop offers a variety of fresh, local, and homemade goods, including frozen yogurt churned by hand each day. All it takes is one spoonful to see what the hype is about! Visit the […] The post This Two-Story Country Store Makes The Best Homemade Frozen Yogurt In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arizona Costs Less Than $110 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

We all need to get away from it all sometimes, and this charming Arizona bungalow is the perfect place to do so. Nestled on a private vineyard just outside of Prescott, the cabin costs less than $110 per night to rent – plus it sleeps up to five guests. The country chic décor will take […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Arizona Costs Less Than $110 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Tropical Airbnb In Arizona Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

Arizona is about as far from a tropical paradise as it gets, which means we have to bring the beachy vibes to us. This North Scottsdale Airbnb has done exactly that, boasting a heated pool with its very own swim-up bar. Pour yourself a drink and allow yourself to be transported to an island oasis […] The post This Tropical Airbnb In Arizona Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

A Vintage Amusement Park Open Since 1976, Castles ‘N Coasters In Arizona Is Fun For The Whole Family

From old-school soda fountains to throwback hotels, Arizona is full of blasts from the past. One of our favorites is Castles N’ Coasters, an amusement park in Phoenix beloved by local families since 1976. With nearly two dozen rides and attractions, four mini-golf courses, and a massive arcade, it’s the perfect place to spend a day unleashing your inner child.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Arizona

Many people believe Arizona experiences an endless summer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth (for some regions of the state, at least). Flagstaff, a historic mountain town located about 7,000 feet above sea level, transforms into an autumn wonderland each year, with bright yellow aspen trees that draw tourists from all over the world. There’s so much to see and do in Flagstaff in all four seasons, but fall is an especially magical time to visit. Here’s why:
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

7K+
Followers
607
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy