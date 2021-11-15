The Unique Fusion Menu At Rollie’s Mexican Patio In Arizona Is Pure Foodie Heaven

Why pick just one type of cuisine when you could have the best of two culinary worlds? Rollie’s Mexican Patio in Tucson puts a south-of-the-border twist on dishes like pizza and ramen noodles, and it’s pure foodie heaven. Check out this popular Arizona eatery next time you have a craving!

Rollie's Mexican Patio has only been around since 2017, but the unassuming eatery quickly rose in the ranks to become one of Tucson's most celebrated eateries.

Seating is available both indoors and out, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding a table.

The menu puts a fresh spin on hearty Mexican classics, offering favorite dishes like street tacos, quesadillas, and burros.

Flat enchiladas (think of them like a Mexican lasagna) are another signature item at Rollie's.

Birria is what Rollie's does best, and it shows up in several different entrees.

You'll also find the wildly popular birria ramen, a dish that has taken the internet by storm.

Birria ramen isn't the only fusion item available - the Birria Pizzadilla is another offering that blends the best of two cultures' cuisines.

Difficult as it may be, you'll want to save room for dessert.

Address: 4573 South 12th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85714.

Located just 15 minutes from the University of Arizona, Rollie's boasts a casual, laid-back atmosphere popular among college students and families alike.Between the open-air layout and vibrant décor, you'll feel as if you've stepped onto the streets of Mexico City.If you're up for trying something a bit different, get your tacos rolled instead of traditional. Similar to a taquito, the rolled tacos come with your choice of dipping sauce for a taste sensation unlike anything you've ever experienced.Get yours plain or with either birria or carne asada, and toppings include cabbage, green olives, yellow cheese, red onion, crema cotija, and enchilada sauce.From the birria burro, which is pan-fried in a generous amount of chili oil, to the epic Birria Cheesecrisp Burger complete with a melted birria cheese crisp on top, there are so many ways to enjoy this hearty staple.Only offered on Thursday and Saturday, this unique noodle soup is best enjoyed with a few rolled tacos on the side for dunking.Good luck stopping after just one slice!Rollie's is famous for its concha ice cream sandwich, featuring a scoop of ice cream smooshed between two concha cookies. It's the only one in Tucson, so don't miss your chance to try this indulgent creation.Hours:Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.Wednesday: ClosedThursday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Visit the Rollie’s Mexican Patio website or Facebook page for more information.

Have you ever eaten at Rollie’s? If so, what did you order and how was it? Tell us all about your dining experience in the comments section, then check out our previous article for another more mouthwatering Mexican food in Arizona.

