ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record rainfall prompts evacuations along the Pacific north-west

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjoIW_0cxUTRTO00

Communities in western Canada who were forced to flee their homes this summer by wildfires and extreme heat are once again under evacuation orders after overwhelming floods across the region.

The heavy rainfall and pounding storms are also taking a toll on the US Pacific north-west, where flooding and mudslides in Washington state have also forced evacuations and school closures.

Helicopters were dispatched on Monday to Highway 7, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Vancouver, to rescue about 275 people, including 50 children, who had been stranded on the road since it was blocked by a mudslide late on Sunday.

Footage from the area shows stranded travelers heading toward a yellow emergency helicopter during the rescue operation. The surrounding landscape is littered with debris from a landslide blocking access to the highway.

“I definitely heard people screaming for help,” Adam Wuisman, who was driving the section of the highway when a landslide hit, told CBC News. “It’s kind of helpless to feel like you’re between a very vulnerable mountainside on one side and the Fraser River on the other side. And there’s really nothing you can do about it, but hope nothing comes down on top of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y40uh_0cxUTRTO00
A view of a road near Popkum following mudslides and flooding in British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. Photograph: British Columbia Transportation/Reuters

Images of surging rivers , mudslides , flooded cities and destroyed highways circulated on social media as officials scrambled to assess the full extent of the damage, warning residents the situation could deteriorate further as winds picked up throughout the day.

According to Environment Canada, 225 millimetres of rain fell on the community of Hope since the storm began Saturday and 180 millimetres had fallen around Agassiz and Chilliwack in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley.

After two bridges and its water treatment facility were overwhelmed by flood waters, the city of Merritt issued an evacuation order to all residents, warning that “continued habitation of the community without sanitary services presents risk of mass sewage back-up and personal health risk”.

Related: Here in British Columbia, we have spent the summer running from cruel wildfires | Mary Stockdale

Merritt last issued evacuation orders this summer after the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton came dangerously close to the city.

Since June, the province has experienced a record-setting “heat dome” , huge wildfires that destroyed two towns and choked the air for weeks, extreme events that experts say were worsened by the climate crisis. Last week, Vancouver, British Columbia’s largest city, was briefly placed under tornado watch, a rare event for the region.

In Washington state, the National Weather Service warned that winds nearing hurricane strength were possible in the region, which has seen nearly ceaseless rain for about a week. A wind gust of 58mph (93km/h) was reported on Monday at Sea-Tac international airport in Seattle.

More than 158,0000 customers were without power in western Washington at one point Monday, the Seattle Times reported.

Parts of the region have seen more than 6in (15cm) of rain in the past several days. Less than halfway into the month it is already the third wettest November that Seattle has seen in more than a century, according to the Washington Post , with rainfall records likely to be broken.

A state of emergency was declared over the weekend for the town of Hamilton, about 80 miles (129km) north-east of Seattle, and residents were urged to evacuate as soon as possible, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

As the water was making its way down the Skagit River, people were warned to expect flooding in the cities of Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Just south of the Canadian border in Sumas, Washington, officials said city hall was flooded and that the flooding event was the worst in decades.

Nicole Postma, who owns a coffee stand in Sumas and is president of the Sumas Chamber of Commerce, told the Bellingham Herald on Monday that people are nervous.

“We knew that the flood was imminent, but had no idea it would be like this,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment a picturesque waterfall turns into a raging torrent that threatens to sweep away cars on treacherous road - as the east coast braces for huge storms and flooding

When there isn't flash flooding, severe thunderstorms or gale force winds, going past Sherrard Falls on the NSW mid-north coast is a lovely drive. But shocking new footage has revealed that when the weather turns very bad, the Falls become a raging torrent of brown water that only the brave or foolhardy drive through.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Dam overflows, lost crops and jumpy animals: floodwaters creep up on NSW’s central west – in pictures

As the Wyangala Dam overflowed and water broke the banks of the Lachlan River, farmers counted their losses as crops were submerged, while closer to the central-west NSW town of Forbes, locals kept a wary eye on rising flood waters. The town has been hit hard in the past and preparations had been in place since September, when the town experienced minor flooding. With more rain forecast in coming days, volunteers continued to work round the clock to protect the town from being inundated.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Environment Canada#North West#Western Washington#Extreme Weather#Highway 7#Cbc News
Vice

BC Flooding Sees Thousands of Animals Dead, Panic-Buying, Troops Sent In

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called in the armed forces to help deal with a “terrifically bad situation” marked by relentless flooding in British Columbia that has killed at least one person. The support comes after B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a state of emergency on Wednesday—the province’s third...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Phys.org

Canada death toll set to rise as floods ravage Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday. Officials said downpours in British Columbia this week trapped motorists in mudslides that left at...
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

‘Extraordinary’ Storms Cut Off Road, Rail Access to Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada’s third-largest city, is cut off from the rest of the country by land after days of storms caused flooding and mudslides that have blocked major highways and rail lines. In response to what local officials are calling the storm of the century, British Columbia declared a state of...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and led to floods and mudslides

The West Coast of Canada is known for its wet autumn weather, but the storm that British Columbia's Fraser Valley experienced over the weekend was one for the record books. A weather system called an "atmospheric river" flowed across the southwest corner of the province and, over a period of two days, brought strong winds and near-record amounts of rain, which caused widespread flooding and landslides. So far, one person has died.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

British Columbia Flooding Has 18,000 Still Stranded, Some in Remote Mountains

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) -Emergency crews were still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in British Columbia in what could be the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. Receding floodwaters helped rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

The Vancouver Floods Have Separated the City From the Rest of Canada

Vancouver, Canada has seemingly transformed from a major coastal city to an isolated island — practically overnight. Days of relentless storms across the Pacific Northwest led to serious floods and mudslides across the region earlier this week. Roads and railways have been completely inundated with water, mud, and debris. And now, the third largest city in Canada has officially been cut off from the rest of the country. Needless to say, the flooding in Vancouver has made for a citywide disaster.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy