ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Check Out How Lafayette Looked 40 Years Ago

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThsOW_0cxUT6Gc00
YouTube/LPB/Louisiana Digital Media Archive

Just the other day, some of our colleagues in Lake Charles posted a video showing what their city looked like 40 years ago. That got us thinking: Are there any videos online that show Lafayette as it was back in the day?

It didn’t take us long to find out the answer is “yes.”

It turns out that the Lake Charles clip was a documentary produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting to mark the network’s arrival into that city. LPB produced a similar documentary for Lafayette to celebrate its entry into that market. With a quick Google search, we found that Lafayette documentary.

Former KATC newsman Jack Frost narrates the half-hour video, which gives a quick overview of the city’s history, the city’s economy at the time, and some of the attractions Lafayette had in 1981. Most of the venues shown on camera are still around; others, not so much. You’ll catch glimpses of the Northgate Mall, the Acadiana Mall, the Heymann Center (then, the Lafayette Municipal Auditorium), the old Evangeline Downs, Jacob’s and Toby’s restaurants at the Four Corners, Girard Park, and many other landmarks. Two of the men seen in this documentary, Frost and former city council president Dub Hudson, died earlier this year. Former mayor Dud Lastrapes, Former state representative and former KPEL/KTDY owner Ron Gomez, and former Evangeline Downs general manager Charles Ashy, Sr., are still around and are fountains of knowledge about this city’s history.

The YouTube version of the video is terribly out of sync because either YouTube or LPB edited out some of the music originally included in the documentary. If you want to see the unadulterated version of the program, click here , but before you do, keep scrolling to see comparisons of Lafayette then and now.

Burned-up-dryer https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7MtQ_0cxUT6Gc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY2eQ_0cxUT6Gc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0SUV_0cxUT6Gc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44djOZ_0cxUT6Gc00 GettyImages-107834025 Colllapsed-ceiling I-Voted-Sticker https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYoFZ_0cxUT6Gc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOrF1_0cxUT6Gc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIqwd_0cxUT6Gc00
adele-kevinwinter-hello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085ynF_0cxUT6Gc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyItd_0cxUT6Gc00 Screen-Shot-2019-10-10-at-9.30.22-AM attachment-attachment-LGMC Source: Check Out How Lafayette Looked 40 Years Ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Economy#Landmarks#Lpb#Katc#City Council#Kpel Ktdy
99.9 KTDY

Watch the Christmas Lighting of Graceland Streaming Free [TONIGHT]

Elvis Presley may have left the building in 1977, but you'd never know it. This week, the King's crown from one of his teeth is up for auction, RCA Legacy just released From Elvis in Nashville a 4 CD box set with accompanying vinyl and tonight kicks off the Holiday Lighting Weekend at Graceland in Memphis, Tennesse.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy