ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II sprains back, misses tribute to Britain’s war dead

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31c6n1_0cxUT0yG00

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under doctor’s orders.

British media reported that the back sprain was not believed to be related to the recent medical advice to rest that prompted other cancellations.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said just hours ahead of the ceremony. “Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. It was her first such stay in eight years. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

But officials stressed at the time that “it remains the queen’s firm intention” to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the monarch planned to watch the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

The queen served in World War II as an army driver and mechanic, and is head of Britain’s armed forces. She attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, a solemn ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. The national service, which follows Armistice Day on Nov. 11, is traditionally marked by the wearing of poppies and a national two-minute silence observed at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, other royals and politicians led the ceremony in London’s Whitehall, with hundreds of military personnel and veterans lined up around the Cenotaph memorial. It was the first time the event had returned to normal since the pandemic began.

After Royal Marine buglers sounded the “The Last Post,” Prince Charles, 73, laid the first wreath on the queen’s behalf, as he has done since 2017. He was followed by other royals and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Defense fails to oust Jesse Jackson from Arbery death trial

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, although she made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

She has missed several other events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Officials also said she will miss the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.

Penny Junor, a royal biographer, said the queen may be entering a new phase of her reign where she will not be seen as much in public.

“It’s very sad for the queen, because this is the one event in the year that she really, really likes to be at,” she said. “We’re so used to seeing her out and about and looking years younger than she is that I think we’ve been lulled into thinking she can go on at this kind of pace forever. Clearly she can’t.”

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Boris Johnson
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#War#Church Of England#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Buckingham Palace#U N
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
World War II
townandcountrymag.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince Philip Would Have Made This MASSIVE Move Following Queen Elizabeth's Health Issues

Prince Philip would not tolerate Queen Elizabeth II and ask her to give way amid her deteriorating health. For years until his death, Prince Philip stayed true to his responsibility and continuously supported the Queen in all her engagements. He made sure that he still gave Queen Elizabeth II all the support she needed despite his retirement from his royal duties.
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy