Louisiana Woman Being Sought After Biting Off Ear of Houma Police Officer

According to reports, authorities in Houma, Louisiana are in search of a woman who is accused of biting a chunk of an officer’s ear off. Apparently, the officer was attempting to break up a bar fight when the woman bit him and ran off.

Reports say that the incident occurred in the parking lot of Joni B’s in Houma on Friday night.

36-year-old Michelle Smith is reportedly the woman who is being accused of biting a chunk of a Houma police officer’s ear off. Authorities were responding to an altercation between several women in the parking lot of the bar.

After biting the officer, Smith reportedly ran off. She is now wanted on one count of second-degree battery per the report.

The officer was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and is recovering.

As authorities search for Smith and ask for the public’s assistance, there is only one thing that has come to mind regarding the incident.

Yes, this woman allegedly went full Mike Tyson on a Houma police officer and then fled the scene.

I hope the officer who was bitten can recover quickly from the bite. Definitely not the kind of interaction an officer is expecting, but it just goes to show you the variety of dangers an officer of the law can face in the line of duty.

As for Michelle Smith, well she is going to have some explaining to do once authorities are able to track her down.