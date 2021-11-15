ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Woman Being Sought After Biting Off Ear of Houma Police Officer

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

According to reports, authorities in Houma, Louisiana are in search of a woman who is accused of biting a chunk of an officer’s ear off. Apparently, the officer was attempting to break up a bar fight when the woman bit him and ran off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0pUv_0cxUSfdD00
Facebook via Houma Police Department

Reports say that the incident occurred in the parking lot of Joni B’s in Houma on Friday night.

36-year-old Michelle Smith is reportedly the woman who is being accused of biting a chunk of a Houma police officer’s ear off. Authorities were responding to an altercation between several women in the parking lot of the bar.

After biting the officer, Smith reportedly ran off. She is now wanted on one count of second-degree battery per the report.

The officer was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and is recovering.

See the post on the incident from the Houma Police Department on Facebook below.

News Release Document November 15th, 2021 On…

Posted by Houma Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

See the report from WDSU News on Facebook below.

Have you seen her? Houma Police say this woman is accused of biting a chunk of an officer's ear off after he tried to break up a bar fight

Posted by WDSU News on Monday, November 15, 2021

As authorities search for Smith and ask for the public’s assistance, there is only one thing that has come to mind regarding the incident.

Yes, this woman allegedly went full Mike Tyson on a Houma police officer and then fled the scene.

It seems as though some on social media had the same thoughts after reading the report. See some comments from Facebook below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IScbB_0cxUSfdD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kvstu_0cxUSfdD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grgYF_0cxUSfdD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftWtZ_0cxUSfdD00 I hope the officer who was bitten can recover quickly from the bite. Definitely not the kind of interaction an officer is expecting, but it just goes to show you the variety of dangers an officer of the law can face in the line of duty.

As for Michelle Smith, well she is going to have some explaining to do once authorities are able to track her down.

Comments / 52

christine w
3d ago

This is what law enforcement must endure now or BLM will be on it like flies on dog poop~forget the fact that we lost 500 black folks last night ~shot by other black folks. That's not a problem ~NO. 😘

Reply
6
D.W.
3d ago

My thing is how u let her get close 2 U n the 1st place... Either go back 4 retraining r find something else... U have a gun, taser, mace, and a night stick...

Reply
2
Dee
3d ago

This place is wild. I thought I had a good grip, but Louisiana beats anyplace I have been.

Reply
5
