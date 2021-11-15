If the Pixel Fold is dead, Android 12L might be aimed more at Chromebooks than we thought

Some details pieced together from online sources by 9to5Google indicate that Google’s first foldable smartphone is slated for a 2022 release and there are feelers that the device will have cameras that fall below the highly rated Pixel 6 series. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is ranked among the top 10 smartphones based on its camera quality. It performed better in terms of photo and video quality, than other popular brands, and was just below the iPhone 13 on the ranking scale. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro has an excellent zoom mechanism and impressive overall output. However, the Pixel 6 also has some design features that impacted its camera setup. It was expected that subsequent products should improve upon the design flaws of their predecessor.

