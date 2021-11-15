ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Strong Canada CPI

By David Song
Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD continues to pullback from a fresh monthly high (1.2605) on the back of US Dollar weakness, and fresh data prints coming out of Canada may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to widen for the fourth consecutive month. USD/CAD Rate...

