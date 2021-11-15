USD/CAD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Strong Canada CPI

As traders already know, inflation has been running hot these last few months! Recent inflation data from the US and the UK both beat already high expectations. The Canadian October CPI headline print was hot as well, at 4.7% YoY vs 4.4% YoY in September. This was the highest reading since February 2003! In addition, the Core CPI YoY for October was 3.8% vs 3.7% in September, the highest level in 30 years! As a result, one would expect USD/CAD to be tanking, as stronger inflation in Canada should lead to a stronger Canadian Dollar, especially with the BOC ending their bond buying program at their last meeting. However, expectations were for the headline CPI to be 4.7% and the Core CPI to be 3.8%, therefore there was no “beat” of expectations as in the US and UK. As a result, the Canadian Dollar actually sold off vs the US Dollar on the release of the data.

