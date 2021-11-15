ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruitment Administrator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
(Fixed-term, part-time, working up to 25 hours per week, Monday-Friday)

Cranleigh School seeks to appoint an experienced Recruitment Administrator to join our busy and friendly Personnel team.

The ideal candidate will have experience in recruitment administration and a good understanding of the recruitment process, ensuing safer recruitment practices are followed.

Duties will include (but not limited to):

  • Facilitate the recruitment process for both bursarial & teaching staff
  • Liaise with Headmasters, Head of Departments and Marketing providing pro-active support for recruitment.
  • Prepare adverts and job descriptions and take the lead on advertising vacancies
  • Arranging interview schedules
  • Participate in applicant interviews and conduct safer recruiting interviews, when required
  • Manage all administration associated with the recruiting of staff

Experience required:

  • Relevant experience working in a busy Personnel Office
  • Ideally, relevant experience in the education sector
  • Adept in Microsoft Office
  • Excellent written and verbal skills along with attention to detail
  • Able to influence at all levels through tact and diplomacy.

Skills and abilities

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build strong working relationships and rapport at all levels
  • The ability to multi-task, balance priorities and take responsibility for the completion of recruiting cycle.

This is a fixed term contract that will initially run for up to 6 months, after which a review will take place with the possibility of the role becoming permanent.

Benefits include: Salary negotiable and dependent on experience, optional School Sports Club membership, lunch when available during term time, free car parking.

For further details and an application form, please visit the School website via the button below.

Candidates are requested to submit to the Personnel Manager a brief letter of application, together with a completed application form, supported by a full CV, as soon as possible and no later than 09:00, Monday 29th November 2021.

Applications will be considered as they are received and the vacancy may therefore close earlier than advertised and should be sent to:

The Personnel Manager, Cranleigh School, Horseshoe Lane, Cranleigh, Surrey GU6 8QQ or via email to recruiting@cranleigh.org

The School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The post holder will be subject to an enhanced DBS check.

