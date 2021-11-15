ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

1 person killed in accident on S.C. Highway 23 in Edgefield County

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
Aiken Standard stock photo

One person has died following a fatal collision in Edgefield County on Sunday.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old was pronounced dead on S.C. Highway 23, about three miles north of Edgefield, according to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The deceased 53-year-old was driving southbound on S.C. 23 in their Hyundai sedan when they lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a tree, according to the release.

The deceased driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected from the vehicle, however, they were entrapped in the vehicle, according to Lance Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a 45-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was also wearing a seat belt in the vehicle, according to the release. He was not ejected or entrapped, but he did sustain injuries.

There are no updates on the passenger's current condition.

Edgefield County, SC
