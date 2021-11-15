ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

the-journal.com
 3 days ago

Wheat for Dec. was up 9.25 cents at $8.2625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cents...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower in Early Trade

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/2 cents, January soybeans are down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is down 1 1/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, in line with Europe. Thursday’s report of U.S. jobless claims were slightly lower at 268,000, the smallest number since March of 2020. Earnings report have also been largely favorable lately but rising new Covid cases are a concern in Europe and are starting to tick higher in the U.S. USDA’s monthly cattle on-feed report is due out at 2 p.m. CST Friday.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Lower; Soybeans Move Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 19 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with range-bound action ongoing. There is spillover pressure from wheat and little fresh news outside of another 270,000 metric tons (mt) sold to Mexico. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with more stocks builds needed to slow production from near-record levels with holiday driving demand coming quickly.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed, Soybean Meal Higher Again

December soybean meal closed up $9.60 Monday, keeping crush values elevated and providing another day of support to soybean prices. Wheats were mixed with December Chicago wheat up 9 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat down 23 1/2 cents. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was down...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Widely Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents lower, beans are 10 cents to 12 cents higher and wheat is 23 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents lower at midday with trade holding near the upper end of the range in quiet action so far with Mexico securing 198,200 metric tons (mt) of corn on the daily wire, mostly of old crop. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with more stocks builds needed to slow production from near record levels with holiday driving demand coming quickly.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Expected

Friday was another day with a fairly tight trading range and not much to show for it in the end. Any cash business that was accomplished was done at similar prices of earlier in the week, leaving little to go on. Hogs were able to rally despite lower cash and cutouts.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Grain Markets Rally, Cattle Gingerly Walk Into Weekend

Heading into next week’s trade, the cattle market hopes that the rally in the grain sector doesn’t squander all of next week’s opportunities. There wasn’t much trade to speak of through Friday’s trade as the soybean meal and corn markets rallied, which sent both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts retreating. Meanwhile, the lean hog market still closed higher as the complex was delighted to see China buying hogs in the week’s export report.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Higher Grain Prices Worry Cattle Contracts

With both corn and soybean meal prices rallying into the weekend, it’s unlikely cattle will see much support before the day’s end. The grain market’s rally is putting a damper on cattle futures Friday and will likely lead to a weaker close by the day’s end. The lean hog market was encouraged to see China in this week’s export report, even though sales were lower than a week ago.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent, January soybeans are up 1 cent and December KC wheat is down 2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with concerns about inflation remaining in the news after this week’s 6.2% annual gain in the consumer price index. Oddly, this week’s higher U.S. Dollar Index indicates a concern about an increase in interest rates as the economy improves, but not a concern about inflation. Later Friday, investors will note the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for early November.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Lower Into Afternoon

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, livestock futures are mostly lower as traders seem to be waiting on lively action in the cash markets before they push harder for higher prices. Thus far Tuesday has been a slow, uneventful day in the livestock complex with most of the futures trending lower. Tuesday’s...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Start Week on Mixed Note

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 3 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Wheat contracts along with meal are higher overnight while corn and soybeans are a touch weaker. South American weather along with weekly demand indicators should drive price action this week.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy