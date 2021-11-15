Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/2 cents, January soybeans are down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is down 1 1/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, in line with Europe. Thursday’s report of U.S. jobless claims were slightly lower at 268,000, the smallest number since March of 2020. Earnings report have also been largely favorable lately but rising new Covid cases are a concern in Europe and are starting to tick higher in the U.S. USDA’s monthly cattle on-feed report is due out at 2 p.m. CST Friday.

