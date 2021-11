Welcome to yet another Joona Kangas signature hammer of an edit. He has been a heavy hitting name on the scene for several years now, and to say he’s put in the work would be a gross understatement. Born and raised in Finland, Joona’s smooth surfing style has been something of a work of art to watch develop. You can find him tearing it up across Euro-land with his good pals over in the Keesh crew, or up in Levi, Finland, absolutely greasing up every single rail and jump in sight. His recent “Walk in the Park” edit with Jiberish is a testament to his prowess of looking beyond what’s given, and finding the line he likes.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO