Music

Kazemde George: I Insist (Greenleaf)

By Mike Shanley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of Kazemde George’s debut as a leader tips the hat to Max Roach’s heady We Insist! Freedom Now Suite. But even though the album, like its spiritual predecessor, includes a vocalist on several tracks, the saxophonist makes his assertion in a gentler manner than Roach. His tenor tone is...

bigtakeover.com

Marieke Wiening - Future Memories (Greenleaf)

Drummer/composer Marieke Wiening was born in Germany, raised in Norway and lives in New York City. While it would be disingenuous to stamp her music with the label “cosmopolitan,” Future Memories – her second LP – is definitely informed by her life experience. The jazz she creates doesn’t feel beholden to any certain tradition, weaving in elements of American fusion and post bop, European chamber and avant-garde jazz, so seamlessly that the songs come from everywhere and nowhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jamire Williams: But Only After You Have Suffered (International Anthem)

Neither the Jamire Williams who drummed with the likes of Dr. Lonnie Smith, Christian Scott, and Jeff Parker nor the one who made the free solo-drum album Effectual in 2016 is the Jamire Williams behind the eerie, astonishing But Only After You Have Suffered. This incarnation combines traces of his genre-busting former band EMIRAJ; generous hints of art-soul singer Solange, whose 2019 album When I Get Home Williams co-produced; and—judging by the sound—some potent LSD.
MUSIC
Ember With Orrin Evans: No One Is Any One (Sunnyside)

Many jazz bands come together because of a common stylistic approach to music. That holds true for the Brooklyn-based Ember. Bassist Noah Garabedian, drummer Vinnie Sperrazza, and saxophonist Caleb Curtis started the group after meeting at random rehearsals around the New York scene. Garabedian and Sperrazza’s heavy R&B background meshed well with Curtis’ strict jazz pedigree.
BROOKLYN, NY
countryfancast.com

George Strait Am I Blue (video and lyrics)

Enjoy listening to the George Strait "Am I Blue" song that was his twelfth song to reach #1 on the Country Music charts. The George Strait Am I Blue song was released in 1987 for his album “Ocean Front Property”. This song was George Strait’s twentieth single, his twelfth number one single and his fifth in a row to reach #1.. The song reached #1 on November 7, 1987 on the Billboard Country Singles chart. Listen to “Am I Blue” and see the written lyrics below.
MUSIC
Person
Max Roach
G. Thomas Allen Wins SASSY Vocal Jazz Award

G. Thomas Allen from Chicago was announced as the winner of the 10th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J. Allen was one of five finalists who performed with a trio led by pianist Sergio Salvatore and featuring Gregory M. Jones on bass and Buddy Williams on drums. Dianne Reeves also made a special appearance during the event. A judging panel of Jazzmeia Horn (a past winner of the competition), Sheila Jordan, John Pizzarelli, Renee Rosnes, and Steve Williams (president of Newark jazz radio station WBGO) evaluated the five finalists who each sang one song. Allen sang “Misty,” while Andrea Miller (Costa Mesa, Calif.) performed “Bye Bye Blackbird,” April May Webb (Edison, N.J.) did “Social Call,” Latvian-born Arta Jēkabsone (Jersey City, N.J.) sang “Gone with the Wind,” and Vik Gečytė (Paris, France) performed “Lover Come Back to Me.”
NEWARK, NJ
Jazz in Europe / Speakin’ My Piece with Dekel Bor – Season 3

JazzTimes, in association with Ropeadope Records and Shure, is pleased to announce the third season of our online video series Jazz in Europe / Speakin’ My Piece, hosted by Dekel Bor, an Israeli guitarist currently based in Berlin, Germany, and premiering live on Facebook and YouTube. Jazz in Europe is a live performance series featuring Bor’s trio plus a new guest artist every episode, while Speakin’ My Piece is a series of artist-to-artist conversations on a variety of topics.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Apple Music
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Welcomes His Brother Home From Prison After 15 Years

Rapper Offset joyously welcomed his brother back to the real world this week after he served a fifteen-year sentence in prison. The beautiful moment was captured on video, showing Offset running up to his brother and giving him a big hug. It's presently unclear what Offset's brother was locked up...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: 'God Give Me Strength'

After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Late rapper Young Dolph's star ring meaning explored

It has been announced rapper Young Dolph has died aged 36. According to reports by the Guardian, the rapper was shot and killed in his home town of Memphis on Wednesday. As Young Dolph’s death is mourned online, the rapper’s star ring has caught the attention of fans, with some curious to know if there’s a meaning behind the accessory.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES

