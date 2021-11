Samsung seems to be making three variants S22 series variants, like legitimately nine phones: three S22 Ultras, three S22+’ and three S22 phones, according to SamMobile. Two sets of S series handsets isn’t uncommon. Typically, Samsung releases Exynos and Qualcomm models — Exynos for Korean Galaxy S22 devices and Qualcomm for Canada and the U.S. These phones are separated by model numbers that end in “U,” “B,” and “N.” However, the folks at SamMobile have now spotted an S22 trio that ends with the letter “E” in the model number.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO