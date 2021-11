(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- "There are three cousins, a half-uncle, a kind of brother-in-law – that is, the brother of my sister-in-law’s second husband – and a niece. That's six. But I've never met 'em, and I want to give them a Christmas party, and I'd like you to run it for me," explained Dick Spindler to the widow Huldy Price. How this Christmas party comes together in the town of Rough and Ready is all part of the fun in "Dick Spindler's Family Christmas" by Bret Harte.

