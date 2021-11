The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings has ranked UCI No. 3 for Diversity in its annual ranking that was released on Nov. 17, 2021. UCI, Cal State Northridge, and San Francisco State all tied No. 3 nationally for the diversity of their students and faculty. In the WSJ/THE rankings, diversity accounts for 10 percent of a school’s overall score. The WSJ/THE ranking is based on 15 factors across four main categories: Forty percent of each school’s overall score comes from student outcomes, including measures of graduate salaries and debt burdens, 30 percent from the school’s academic resources, including how much it spends on teaching, 20 percent from how well it engages its students and 10 percent from its environment, a measure of student and faculty diversity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO