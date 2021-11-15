Steve Aoki Remixes Iconic Cowboy Bebop Theme “Tank!” [LISTEN]

AREA21 have released their long-awaited debut album Greatest Hits Vol. 1. The album is a culmination of not only the 12 songs written, produced and performed by Martin Garrix and Maejor, who between them have worked with some of music’s biggest artists including Bono, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Khalid, but also a global visual project in the form of a series of videos by award-winning animation studio Titmouse, Inc. (Dua Lipa, Run the Jewels) which took 9 months to complete, with work by 60 artists from 10 countries. This album also marks the first album release by AREA21 co-creator Garrix.
Comments / 0