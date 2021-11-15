Steve Aoki Remixes Iconic Cowboy Bebop Theme “Tank!” [LISTEN]

You know those memes that have been going around the past coupe of years where it’s a chaotic picture where the objects in it have been blurred or distorted so that your brain thinks it should recognize them but still can’t and you end up squinting at it for far too long? Vectralux is, in concept, a much more pleasant version of those diabolical pictures. With a name that, by their own admission, is “a made-up word that sounds strangely familiar” and title for their debut album that will have writers and linguists snarling into their unsatisfied Broca’s areas, it would seem that’s just what Vectralux want.

