ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Aoki Remixes Iconic Cowboy Bebop Theme “Tank!” [LISTEN]

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the release of COWBOY BEBOP on November 19, Netflix hosted an exclusive listening party and conversation with Japanese-American DJ/producer Steve Aoki to discuss his exclusive remix of “Tank!,” the...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
bloody-disgusting.com

[Listen] Slipknot Return With New Banger, “The Chapeltown Rag”!

Grammy Award-winning Iowan icons Slipknot have returned today with “The Chapeltown Rag”, a banger of a track that represented the band’s first new music in two years. Recorded during recent sessions for a yet-to-be-announced new album, “The Chapeltown Rag” barrels forward with the speed of a derailed freight train and incisively eviscerates internet culture from the inside out with a scream, “WHEN EVERYTHING IS GOD ONLINE…NOTHING IS,” boasts the single’s press release.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Steve Aoki is launching his own NFT marketplace

DJ and producer Steve Aoki is getting involved in a big way with NFTs, creating his own marketplace for the digital art form. Together with comic book legend Todd McFarlane, one of the founders of Image Comics, Aoki is creating OddKey, a creator-focused NFT marketplace that puts “artists in control of their digital work and allow fans to resell NFTs for little cost.”
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

Who Owns OddKey NFT? All About Steve Aoki and Tom McFarlane

No stranger to NFTs and their potential use-cases, techno DJ turned NFT evangelist Steve Aoki is partnering with "Spawn" creator Tom McFarlane to create their collaborative NFT marketplace "OddKey NFT." Built on the Solana blockchain, Aoki and McFarlane aim to make collecting NFTs more fiscally viable. Article continues below advertisement.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Steve Aoki
utdailybeacon.com

'Cowboy Bebop' retrospective: The enduring strength of a poignant anime

For over 20 years, “Cowboy Bebop” has built a legacy that has captivated audiences, new and old, and will continue to live on for eons. Now, it’s getting a live-action revival. Through 26 episodes and a movie, the anime series set in 2071 follows the crew of the Bebop, a...
COMICS
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Steve Conte on his journey from ‘Cowboy Bebop’ to NY Dolls to ‘Bronx Cheer’

Photo: Steve Conte’s new album is called Bronx Cheer. Photo courtesy of Anja van Ast / Provided by Earshot Media with permission. Steve Conte is a musician who has been around for a number of years, playing with bands like the New York Dolls and singers like Michael Monroe. He’s even taken his work into the realm of anime by collaborating with composer Yoko Kanno on such projects as Cowboy Bebop. What he hasn’t done a lot of is devote time to his own solo projects, under his own name.
MUSIC
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases new poster for Cowboy Bebop

With less than two weeks to go until Cowboy Bebop lands on Netflix, another poster has been released for the upcoming anime adaptation, once again showcasing John Cho’s Spike Speigel, Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda’s Faye Valentine; check it out here…. COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

'Cowboy Bebop' Posters Reveal the Bad Guys and Their Bounties

The official Cowboy Bebop Instagram and Twitter have released posters for the upcoming Netflix live-action series that depict some of the villains who will appear in the show, as well as the bounties that have been placed on their heads. The posters highlight such baddies as Pierre La Fou (Josh...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Bebop#Dj#Remixes#Japanese American#A Japanese American
Polygon

Every episode of Cowboy Bebop is good, except one

Fans of the 1998 sci-fi western noir anime Cowboy Bebop can agree on three things: The series is still amazing, even after all these years; Yoko Kanno’s score is immaculate and arguably the greatest thing to come out of the series aside from the series itself; and there are, at most, one or two episodes out of the 26-episode anime that are kinda “ehh.”
COMICS
Your EDM

AREA21 release debut album ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1’ [LISTEN]

AREA21 have released their long-awaited debut album Greatest Hits Vol. 1. The album is a culmination of not only the 12 songs written, produced and performed by Martin Garrix and Maejor, who between them have worked with some of music’s biggest artists including Bono, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Khalid, but also a global visual project in the form of a series of videos by award-winning animation studio Titmouse, Inc. (Dua Lipa, Run the Jewels) which took 9 months to complete, with work by 60 artists from 10 countries. This album also marks the first album release by AREA21 co-creator Garrix.
MUSIC
Complex

Todd McFarlane and Steve Aoki Discuss Their New NFT Venture, OddKey

Would NFTs be wider spread if the barrier of entry—or understanding WTF an NFT is—was lower? It’s possible. Think about how many creatives could be riding a lucrative digital wave if they could crack this code, right? Setting up the right platform to allow safe transactions of digital art would be a gamechanger, and with the debut of OddKey.com, the new NFT marketplace from media giants Todd McFarlane and Steve Aoki, the game may be changing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Empire

Cowboy Bebop Review

Rather than expanding on the hit anime’s various inspirations, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop remake is mostly content with being an homage to Cowboy Bebop and nothing else, the source material’s roots in blaxploitation and the French New Wave left at the wayside for something more rote. Which begs the question: what’s the point? It seems made for people who have already seen the original show, but now with a more limited stylistic palette.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Cowboy Bebop' Music Featurette Spotlights the Woman Behind The Series' Iconic Sound: Yoko Kanno

One of the most memorable and iconic aspects of Cowboy Bebop is its music, its jazz-inspired score that evokes a sense of urgency and adventure when coupled with beautiful animation. And with Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the hit anime arriving on November 19, the streamer is well aware of that fact, having released a new featurette highlighting the way their series tackled incorporating its predecessor’s iconic sound.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Netflix Delivers Side-by-Side Comparisons of 'Cowboy Bebop'

After delivering first looks a few months back, Netflix has now offered side-by-sides of Cowboy Bebop. The comparisons serve to highlight how the upcoming live-action adaptation draws from the beloved original anime series. The first comparison focuses on a scene from the anime’s ninth episode, “Jamming With Edward,” in which...
TV SERIES
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Vectralux’s Debut Indie Pop Album Gives Deja Vu a Run for Its Money

You know those memes that have been going around the past coupe of years where it’s a chaotic picture where the objects in it have been blurred or distorted so that your brain thinks it should recognize them but still can’t and you end up squinting at it for far too long? Vectralux is, in concept, a much more pleasant version of those diabolical pictures. With a name that, by their own admission, is “a made-up word that sounds strangely familiar” and title for their debut album that will have writers and linguists snarling into their unsatisfied Broca’s areas, it would seem that’s just what Vectralux want.
ROCK MUSIC
ComicBook

Cowboy Bebop Review: An Entertaining Yet Conflicted Jam

Anime adaptations are, unsurprisingly, quite difficult to pull off. In the past, we've seen the likes of Dragon Ball, Death Note, and Attack On Titan given live-action interpretations, only to find them fall to the wayside due to having a misunderstanding of the source material and simply being unable to find the secret ingredient that made their predecessors so beloved. Cowboy Bebop is often thought of as one of the greatest anime series of all time, and while the Netflix adaptation never hits the same heights, it manages to carve out its own life and justify its existence with some flaws along the way.
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

“Cowboy Bebop” Showrunner Has S2 Plans

Andre Nemec, showrunner of the new live-action “Cowboy Bebop” sci-fi series hitting Netflix this week, tells THR that plans for a second season are all ready to go should Netflix give the go ahead. Speaking at the Goya Studios premiere of this ten-episode live-action take on the classic anime series,...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy