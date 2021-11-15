Chris Daughtry's Step-Daughter Hannah's Death Not Being Handled As Homicide Yet, D.A. Claims

The death of Hannah Price is reportedly not being treated as a homicide case at this time.

Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old step-daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, November 12.

Despite previous reports that detectives believed the death was a homicide, the District Attorney claimed that Price’s death is not being handled as such.

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” the 8th District Tennessee D.A. said on Monday, November 15, per TMZ.

Price’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly is believed to have been arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday — the same day that Daughtry’s step-daughter was found deceased. However, it is unclear whether or not Jolly was arrested in connection to his girlfriend’s death.

The American Idol star penned a message to his late step-daughter on Instagram, noting that he was “devastated,” and “heartbroken” by her death, and that he is “still processing the last 24 hours.”

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he wrote in a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 13. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

“Thank you for all your kind words and condolences,” he continued. “They are truly felt an appreciated. I am now taking the time [to] be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

“Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you,” the singer added. "This hurts so deeply."

Price’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, also took to social media to post about the tragic news.

“My first born. I love you endlessly,” the grieving mother — who married Daughtry in 2000 — wrote in her post. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah.”

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” she added. “Our hearts are broken.”

Daughtry’s band announced over the weekend that their scheduled shows would be postponed while the family grieves. No further details about the nature of Price’s death have yet been revealed.