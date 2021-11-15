ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Daughtry's Step-Daughter Hannah's Death Not Being Handled As Homicide Yet, D.A. Claims

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXhIK_0cxUJMo300

The death of Hannah Price is reportedly not being treated as a homicide case at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old step-daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, November 12.

Despite previous reports that detectives believed the death was a homicide, the District Attorney claimed that Price’s death is not being handled as such.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUjlX_0cxUJMo300
Source: MEGA; deanna.daughtry/Instagram

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” the 8th District Tennessee D.A. said on Monday, November 15, per TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Price’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly is believed to have been arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday — the same day that Daughtry’s step-daughter was found deceased. However, it is unclear whether or not Jolly was arrested in connection to his girlfriend’s death.

The American Idol star penned a message to his late step-daughter on Instagram, noting that he was “devastated,” and “heartbroken” by her death, and that he is “still processing the last 24 hours.”

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he wrote in a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 13. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164qea_0cxUJMo300
Source: @americangoth/Instagram

“Thank you for all your kind words and condolences,” he continued. “They are truly felt an appreciated. I am now taking the time [to] be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you,” the singer added. "This hurts so deeply."

Price’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, also took to social media to post about the tragic news.

Article continues below advertisement

CHRIS DAUGHTRY’S WIFE DEANNA REVEALS SHE’S BISEXUAL IN NEW SONG — ’I WAS HIDING & SHUTTING DOWN A PART OF MYSELF’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rrnR_0cxUJMo300
Source: @americangoth/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

“My first born. I love you endlessly,” the grieving mother — who married Daughtry in 2000 — wrote in her post. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah.”

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” she added. “Our hearts are broken.”

Daughtry’s band announced over the weekend that their scheduled shows would be postponed while the family grieves. No further details about the nature of Price’s death have yet been revealed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Chris Daughtry Breaks Silence on Daughter Who Died at 25

11:08 AM PT -- Chris Daughtry has spoken on the passing of his daughter, saying ... "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I will be taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Deanna Daughtry's age revealed amid news of eldest daughter's passing

American Idol star Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna have shared the tragic news that their daughter, Hannah Price, has passed away. News of her passing broke on 12 November, 2021. She was just 25 years old. While Chris and Deanna have been married for over two decades, Hannah was...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Rockwood man jailed on charge unrelated to death of Daughtry’s daughter

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Speculation about the death of the daughter of former American Idol singer Chris Daughtry is “premature and irresponsible,” says District Attorney General Jared Effler. An investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, 25, began Nov. 12 in Fentress County. “This is a death investigation...
ROCKWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bisexual#Price#Tmz#American#Idol
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Struck By Car

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn has been struck by a car. The college student took to Instagram late last night to reveal she’d be struck by something once again. Is Gwendlyn Brown alright after getting struck by a car?. She got struck by a skateboarder a few months ago.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy