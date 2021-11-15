Games to play when you’re not sober

Let me walk you through what happens every time I sit down to write a blog article for The Daily Clog. Just as I’m about to start writing, I remember that I need to respond to an email from a friend. Once that’s done, I remember that I forgot to upload my math homework that’s not due until the end of the week, and after that, I’ll remember that I have a sociology paper to read before class. Eventually, I start to feel a little tired. Am I really going to write this article to the best of my ability if I’m being restrained by this fatigue? I don’t think so, I tell myself. I guess I should call it a day.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO