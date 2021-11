The Brooklyn Nets have begun the 2021-22 NBA season 10-4 and they look like one of the best teams in the league even though Kyrie Irving has not played at all. Irving is currently sitting out due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York City and while he can practice with the team and play in road games, the Nets have made it clear that this will not be the case with their All-Star.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO