Developer: Aspyr, LucasArts, Bioware | Publisher: Aspyr | Genre: Role-Playing Adventure | Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Reviewed On: Nintendo Switch. Long have Star Wars fans waited, but the age of the Old Republic is upon us once more. Aspyr has been porting legacy Lucasarts content to modern consoles for years now and it was only a matter of time that Bioware’s original role-playing masterpiece from a galaxy far, far away would make its grand return. While a PlayStation 5 timed-exclusive remake might be in development, the force is still strong with Aspyr’s latest high-definition port of 2003’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Whether you are a returning fan waiting to relive your childhood with an optimized iteration of the game or an interested adopter who has never experienced what happened before the age of the chosen one, Star Wars fans will be happy to know that the latest Nintendo Switch version of the first KOTOR entry might just be the best way to play it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO